As the QuantumThink® Bestselling Book Celebrates 9 Years of New Thinking Its Message Resonates Now More than Ever as People Seek to Make Sense of Our Crazy Chaotic Time

With the world in disarray from politics to pandemic to pandemonium on Main and Wall streets, Miami-based bestselling author, Dianne Collins is experiencing a surge of new interest in "new thinking" as she celebrates the 9-year anniversary (published June 2011) of her 8-time award-winning bestseller, "Do You QuantumThink? New Thinking That Will Rock Your World."





Among the 155+ people attending were movers and shakers celebrity PR agent, Tara Solomon of Tara, INK; philanthropist couple, prominent attorney Roy Black and his entrepreneur-celebrity wife, Lea, star of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of Miami; leading cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Diane Walder; and Fulbright grant recipient, Dr. Nathan Katz, professor emeritus at Florida International University who co-sponsored the event for Dianne Collins as part of the Program in the Study of Spirituality distinguished lecture series.



When Roy Black read "Do You QuantumThink?" he remarked, “This book should be required reading for all literate human beings.”



Dianne reflected on the current spike in interest:



“Over the years since 'Do You QuantumThink?' came out, I’ve been interviewed more than 500 times – yet in these past few months since COVID lockdowns and the fury of politics, police and racial issues -- every day I’m getting requests for new interviews -- Zoom book clubs inviting me to speak, women’s radio shows and conservative podcasts who want to know how QuantumThink can lend a different perspective and instill new optimism. Just this week the host of a Spanish-language YouTube channel will interview me in English and translate it into Spanish voiceover for her Hispanic audiences.”



"Do You QuantumThink? New Thinking That Will Rock Your World" puts forth the premise that that we don’t know how to think for our fast-paced, dramatically different Quantum Age, and then presents a system of 21 principles in new thinking -- combining insights from cutting edge science and universal spirituality as a foundation for new thinking as practical modern wisdom.



Creator of QuantumThink and author Dianne Collins:



"I’ve been pretty happy that my book has been selling consistently since its publication date 9 years ago in June, and I’ve had many interesting and inspiring ‘you changed my life’ comments from readers of all ages and walks of life. A woman wrote to me to say she only understood Eckart Tolle’s 'The Power of Now' after she read 'Do You QuantumThink?' Interesting enough, Eckart and I have the same literary agent."



Mindfulness Is Not Enough

“I’ve enjoyed watching the growing interest in meditation and emotional intelligence, yet I think people realize that mindfulness is not enough. We need a deeper understanding, a way to re-structure our thinking as society undergoes this unprecedented transformation. And people seem to have a real sense that QuantumThink can fill that need.” - Dianne Collins



Dianne is offering the public two free chapters to enjoy a sense of optimism, the first and last chapters of "Do You QuantumThink?" Available at this URL: https://diannecollins.com/free



