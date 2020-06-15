Prestige Media Group SA Welcomes Two New Advisory Board Members

“The next step in successful media investments is putting different modes together so that companies and consumers have one key to benefit from each other. Prestige Media Group SA has this unique Boutique approach to seek for the best solution for everyone. It’s is comparable with the approach of a family office. Their user experience is transformational,” said Mark Simon Mueller. Paris, France, June 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Steven Neubauer is an authority in the world of media. After spending several years at McKinsey & Company where he was a member of the leadership of the European Media Practice, he filled positions such as Managing Director and Member of the Executive Board at Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) or Member of the Board of Directors at Zurich Film Festival, Steven now serves as CEO of the Comparis Group.Mark Simon Mueller is a luminary on finance and investments. After Heading LGT Bank AG’s Representative Office in Zurich he acted as General Manager for Vogt Family Office AG. Today he is the owner and General Manager at RRB Unternehmungsberatung AG and sits on the Board of Xlife Sciences AG and several Family Foundations.“We are delighted to welcome two new members to our advisory board. Dr. Steven Neubauer has an impressive track record in the media world. Steven’s advice will help us improving our operations in the print and digital sector and in addition we can profit from his extensive international network in the media world. Mark Simon Mueller will bring to Prestige Media Group SA his highly recognised skills in the world of finance and investments. He will help us to increase our Media for Equity and licensing business. We will highly value their guidance in our mission to grow our company further,” said Tibor Mueller, President at Prestige Media Group SA.“There remains a lot of value creation potential in the media industry leveraging latest technologies and new approaches to solve advertisers’ needs and excite readers and subscribers. I am looking forward to support Prestige Media Group SA implement intelligent solutions in these areas,” said Dr. Steven Neubauer.“The next step in successful media investments is putting different modes together so that companies and consumers have one key to benefit from each other. Prestige Media Group SA has this unique Boutique approach to seek for the best solution for everyone. It’s is comparable with the approach of a family office. Their user experience is transformational,” said Mark Simon Mueller.