Stay at Home Clubwear Looks for Digital Festival Goers and Sporting Enthusiasts

“However, Musotica fans are looking at new and creative ways to show off their ‘stay at home’ style using social media and video applications until they can safely return to their favorite festival and sports events.” Burbank, CA, June 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With festivals and sports events postponed or cancelled across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Musotica festival and sports fans are using the internet to show off their latest styles.Taking advantage of video sharing platforms including TikTok and Instagram’s IGTV, women are using these platforms to show off their unique styles.In response to this, online fashion and lingerie retailer, Musotica , quickly adapted, presenting festival and sports collections to their SS20 catalogue.Musotica’s founder and celebrity stylist, Sarah Wallner said: “We wanted to launch bright and fun collections with a nod to the best looks seen in festival, sporting and party culture.“The collections are inspired by the glitz and glamour of USA festivals like Coachella, Burning Man and Electric Daisy Carnival, as well as nationwide sporting events.”The latest festival collection includes underboob crop tops, sheer long sleeved tops, high-cut bottoms and strappy rompers and one pieces. The sports collection focuses on shorts to compliment team jerseys and tees.Throughout the festival collection, a combination of iridescent, holographic and sequin materials and prints are used alongside trending styles. These include lace-up, O-Ring, functional zipper, buckle and cut out festival outfits.Accessories featured in the festival collection include chokers, chaps, captain hats and strappy leg wraps.Sarah added: “Unfortunately, a lot of festivals and sporting events are postponed or cancelled in the USA and across the world in 2020.“However, Musotica fans are looking at new and creative ways to show off their ‘stay at home’ style using social media and video applications until they can safely return to their favorite festival and sports events.” Contact Information Musotica.com

