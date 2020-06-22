Shinheung ENG, Korean Architectural Design Company, to Launch Brand in America

Press Releases Shingheung ENG Press Release Share Blog

Korean architectural design company, Shinheung ENG is planning to launch its own brand in America 2020.





Established in Oct. 2005, Shinheung ENG is appreciated as a Korean company specializing in construction, housing and civil engineering.



Its business line includes urban planning, structure design, supervision service, complex design, road design, water supply & drainage planning and harbor & coastal engineering design.



With over 60 design engineers, Shinheung ENG has undertaken several government projects in Korea. With its successful completion of the projects, Shinheung ENG is performing well in architectural design and planning.



According to Korean C news (Apr. 25, 2019), most Korean large and midsize architectural companies are trying to open up a new market owing to the slowing of the domestic real estate market and the keen competition in a few core businesses of the architectural design market. Some architectural companies ranked high in sales of the domestic market are making their way to the overseas market such as China and Vietnam.



JungHee, Lee

+82-52-256-7834~5



http://shinheung1.com/



