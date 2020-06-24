Sisters Sara Oblak Speicher, MBA and Tjaša Oblak Božnar, BEcon Launch Rapid C.O.V.I.D. Recovery

Press Releases Sara Oblak Speicher Enterprises, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Speicher says, “Right now is the time to prepare for and ignite the resurgence of the economy in a more aligned, inclusive, and holistic way. To upgrade from a business built on Excellence to one fueled by Genius, Mission, and higher Purpose. Look, the assimilation to the new normal is a must - the one of their own vision, definition, and unique design - after the world, culture, and markets have all changed. After trauma, the loss of the traditional routines and social support, after the loss of good people they had to let go of/who chose to leave due to circumstances. Even after they have changed. And so, now is the time to inspire and strategically create C.O.V.I.D. Recovery, and intentional living, business, leadership, and impact.”



The sisters teamed up and combined Sara’s 10 years of experience in entrepreneurship with Tjaša’s 15-year career in the private sector to provide a holistic and personal support to leaders and the members of their teams.



“Together, we help you & your team manage unfamiliar territory, identify and eliminate gaps, leaks, bottlenecks, lack of alignment, overcome obstacles standing in your way, and unlock the untapped greatness and new opportunities,” added Speicher of their integrated mindset coaching, strategic business consulting, leadership.



As per Forbes, 93% of working Americans already believe that the companies of the future promote emotional and mental well-being, and not just provide tools and skills development. And, according to the 2020 Census, 51% of businesses reported negative COVID-related impact, with an expectation it will take more than 6 months to resume normal operations. Investment in coaching and consulting, according to the independent research by PricewaterhouseCoopers commissioned by ICF Global Coaching Client Study - as well as our own track records - yields a median 750% ROI, and increases harmony, performance, productivity, and impact by 20-50%.



Congers, NY, June 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Around the world, business owners, experts, CEOs, and founders have been shouldering the weight of responsibilities towards their businesses, teams, shareholders all while trying to uphold extremely high levels of expectations and demands at home and within their communities, while figuring out what's next.

Speicher says, "Right now is the time to prepare for and ignite the resurgence of the economy in a more aligned, inclusive, and holistic way. To upgrade from a business built on Excellence to one fueled by Genius, Mission, and higher Purpose. Look, the assimilation to the new normal is a must - the one of their own vision, definition, and unique design - after the world, culture, and markets have all changed. After trauma, the loss of the traditional routines and social support, after the loss of good people they had to let go of/who chose to leave due to circumstances. Even after they have changed. And so, now is the time to inspire and strategically create C.O.V.I.D. Recovery, and intentional living, business, leadership, and impact."

The sisters teamed up and combined Sara's 10 years of experience in entrepreneurship with Tjaša's 15-year career in the private sector to provide a holistic and personal support to leaders and the members of their teams.

"Together, we help you & your team manage unfamiliar territory, identify and eliminate gaps, leaks, bottlenecks, lack of alignment, overcome obstacles standing in your way, and unlock the untapped greatness and new opportunities," added Speicher of their integrated mindset coaching, strategic business consulting, leadership.

As per Forbes, 93% of working Americans already believe that the companies of the future promote emotional and mental well-being, and not just provide tools and skills development. And, according to the 2020 Census, 51% of businesses reported negative COVID-related impact, with an expectation it will take more than 6 months to resume normal operations. Investment in coaching and consulting, according to the independent research by PricewaterhouseCoopers commissioned by ICF Global Coaching Client Study - as well as our own track records - yields a median 750% ROI, and increases harmony, performance, productivity, and impact by 20-50%.

Sara Oblak Speicher, MBA
Certified Mindset Coach, Business Consultant, Life Strategist
Founder & President of Sara Oblak Speicher Enterprises, Inc.

Contact Information
Sara Oblak Speicher Enterprises, Inc.
Sara Oblak Speicher
646-801-0681
makeyourlifeyourlegacy.com
www.covidrecovery.pro

