Sound Auto Wholesalers

Sound Auto Wholesalers Announces Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on Used Vehicles


Free Powertrain Warranty. Unlimited Mileage. Unlimited Time. No Deductible. All vehicles sold under 100,000 miles at time of sale (very few). Excludes Range Rovers and Porsche. Only requirement is that customer must have regular service performed at any licensed repair facility and keep copies of repair orders. On vehicles with synthetic oil, every 12 months or 10,000 miles whichever comes first. On vehicles with non-synthetic oil, every 6 months or 7.500 miles whichever comes first.

Branford, CT, July 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sound Auto Wholesalers is proud to announce that in partnership with Walmart's CarSaver Warranty Program they have agreed to offer a free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on virtually every used vehicle sold. According to owner Dan Merriam, this will give customers unparalleled peace of mind when purchasing a used vehicle.

There is no deductible on covered repairs. The only requirement is that the vehicle must be serviced at regular intervals. Customers can have services performed at any licensed repair facility and maintain a copy of the repair order.

For complete information and to see Frequently Asked Questions visit
www.soundautowholesalers.com/forlife

Sound Auto Wholesalers was founded in 2014. Visit the website to see how they provide more value and convenience than the national companies. Higher Quality. Lower Prices. Better Credit Plans.
Contact Information
Sound Auto Wholesalers
Larry Merriam
203-981-5558
Contact
www.soundautowholesalers.com

