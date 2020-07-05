Sound Auto Wholesalers Announces Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on Used Vehicles

Branford, CT, July 05, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Sound Auto Wholesalers is proud to announce that in partnership with Walmart's CarSaver Warranty Program they have agreed to offer a free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on virtually every used vehicle sold. According to owner Dan Merriam, this will give customers unparalleled peace of mind when purchasing a used vehicle.
There is no deductible on covered repairs. The only requirement is that the vehicle must be serviced at regular intervals. Customers can have services performed at any licensed repair facility and maintain a copy of the repair order.
For complete information and to see Frequently Asked Questions visitwww.soundautowholesalers.com/forlife
Sound Auto Wholesalers was founded in 2014. Visit the website to see how they provide more value and convenience than the national companies. Higher Quality. Lower Prices. Better Credit Plans.