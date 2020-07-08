How Silver Fox Garage Door Repair is Following All Preventive Measures When Providing Their Services

Silver Fox Garage Door Repair in Las Vegas has been there for their clients in the most professional ways for years. During COVID-19, they are retaining their clients and welcoming newer ones meeting all safety measures.





The following is a list of some of Silver Fox's contributions towards stopping the spread while providing state-of-the-art garage door repair service:



All of the main showrooms have been closed.



Payments are taken digitally, that is either via mobile or email.



For all delivery of parts, Silver Fox is opting for no contact.



The same goes for all sales calls.



In case the company is performing any repair, the customer is always advised to keep their distance from the on-site repair.



After completion of the maintenance, repair or installation, the entire place is properly sanitized by professional technicians.



Customers are also advised to properly sanitized their garage before the arrival of the experts for their safety.



Lastly, all of the employees exercise social distancing in their homes and work. The company always makes sure to follow the government and company guidelines, as strictly as possible.



