NABCEP Solar Education Conference Moves to Virtual Learning Platform

The 2020 NABCEP Continuing Education Conference will be moving to an online learning management software (LMS) platform. The 2020 NABCEP CE Conference will be hosted from September 9th to September 24th, and all of the webinars and content will be available on the LMS platform after the conference ends.





The virtual 2020 NABCEP CE Conference will include their regular offerings and opportunities for engagement, including technical training sessions, panel sessions with subject matter experts, a keynote speaker, and space to connect with sponsors, exhibitors, and trainers from across the globe. The agreement with Instructure will enable NABCEP to create and manage an LMS platform in a visually stimulating and engaging virtual environment that will deliver an effective, educational, and fun-filled event. The CE Conference hosted on the LMS platform will also integrate with numerous online tools, allow for leaderboards and gamification, and enable meet-and-greets through virtual meeting platforms like Zoom and GoToMeeting.



"The decision to move our in-person CE Conference to a virtual format wasn't made in a vacuum; we spent hours speaking with exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees to choose the format that made the most sense and that offers the greatest level of safety for all of our amazing supporters," said NABCEP's President & CEO, Shawn O'Brien. "Although we didn't envision this path at the start of 2020, moving the CE Conference to a virtual LMS platform presents us with the unique opportunity to spotlight the strengths of online learning and engagement with meaningful collaboration with industry professionals around the world. We hope that you will join us for this reimagined virtual conference, and celebrate both the resilience and commitment of the solar industry in a virtual environment without boundaries."



In addition to participating in the live event, all attendees will have access to on-demand recordings for one (1) year within NABCEP's new LMS platform. NABCEP believes that our partnership with Instructure, which is the industry leader in online LMS development with 30 million global users, will enable solar industry newcomers and professionals to expand their potential, amplify their impact, and be stronger lifelong learners while helping NABCEP achieve its mission of improving quality assurance in the renewable energy industry.



About NABCEP:

