Sencore’s Ever Evolving MRD 7000 Platform Acquires Added Features with Latest Software Release


Sioux Falls, SD, July 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sencore’s latest receiver decoder utilizes a new software-based platform to create a multichannel, multiformat professional receiver decoder. Staying agile is paramount in today’s market and the MRD 7000 is able to deliver. The latest software release for the MRD 7000 introduces new I/O options, the latest descrambling technologies and new audio codec support and more.

Announced features include:
* New I/O options
- 4x DVB-S/S2 satellite input
- Zixi input
* Dolby AC-4 decoding
* BISS-CA descrambling
- License includes BISS2 & BISS1 descrambling
* Teletext, DVB subtitles and closed caption overlays

As with all Sencore products, the MRD 7000 platform maintains their long tradition of ease of use, with a straight-forward user interface and web APIs, backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.

To download the full datasheet and view new features and product specifications visit www.sencore.com

About Sencore
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV markets. Backed by world class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.
Contact Information
Sencore
Chelsea Hamann
605-978-4600
Contact
www.sencore.com

