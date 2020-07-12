Foxpromotions is so Proud to Announce Singer/Songwriter Brian Hedges Has Been Nominated for 2 International Singer-Songwriters Association, (ISSA) Awards

FoxPromotions announces that their longtime client Brian Hedges has been nominated for 2 ISSA awards. Hedges, a singer-songwriter out of Knoxville, TN, has been nominated for USA Male Vocalist of the Year and USA Male Songwriter of the Year. The awards show will be live on the ISSA YouTube August 15, 2020.





A member of the International Singer-Songwriters Association Brian has become a stand out. The ISSA is well known for connecting and supporting artists worldwide. With two nominations, Brian couldn't be more humbled.



When asked what he thought about being nominated for not one but two awards from the ISSA, Brian said, "Most accolades in the entertainment industry are only awarded through committees and voting members. Although the International Singer Songwriters Association is one of the largest music based organizations in the world...each finalist is voted on by fans and friends from all over..and for a fella like myself...who's been around this business for a long time...to have that much love and support shown to me by voting me in as a finalist..is really more than humbling..it's monumental!"



Brian has recorded numerous songs...Some of his fan's favorites are "Field of Stone," "Let the Reins Fall," and a world wide hit "Down from Telluride."



William Fox of FoxPromotions said, "Brian is a talented artist. His lyrics and melodies truly touch those who love Country, Folk, Americana and the Blues music. We are just humbled to represent Brian and we are excited to share these nominations with him."



The awards show was to be held in Atlanta, Georgia on August 1, 2020 but due to the COVID-19 issues, the show has been pushed back to August 15, 2020 and will be held live on the ISSA YouTube channel. Brian adds, "I hardly have the words to thank the ISSA and the people who voted!!" Knoxville, TN, July 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Brian Hedges, a longtime storyteller from Knoxville, TN, has been nominated for 2 ISSA Awards. Brian is well known in country music circles as an outstanding songwriter with over 25 recorded songs.A member of the International Singer-Songwriters Association Brian has become a stand out. The ISSA is well known for connecting and supporting artists worldwide. With two nominations, Brian couldn't be more humbled.When asked what he thought about being nominated for not one but two awards from the ISSA, Brian said, "Most accolades in the entertainment industry are only awarded through committees and voting members. Although the International Singer Songwriters Association is one of the largest music based organizations in the world...each finalist is voted on by fans and friends from all over..and for a fella like myself...who's been around this business for a long time...to have that much love and support shown to me by voting me in as a finalist..is really more than humbling..it's monumental!"Brian has recorded numerous songs...Some of his fan's favorites are "Field of Stone," "Let the Reins Fall," and a world wide hit "Down from Telluride."William Fox of FoxPromotions said, "Brian is a talented artist. His lyrics and melodies truly touch those who love Country, Folk, Americana and the Blues music. We are just humbled to represent Brian and we are excited to share these nominations with him."The awards show was to be held in Atlanta, Georgia on August 1, 2020 but due to the COVID-19 issues, the show has been pushed back to August 15, 2020 and will be held live on the ISSA YouTube channel. Brian adds, "I hardly have the words to thank the ISSA and the people who voted!!"