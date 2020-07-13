Colorado Couple Uses Government Stimulus Checks to Launch New Company

Press Releases Sauce It To Me Press Release Share Blog

Colorado couple launches their business, Sauce It To Me, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, using government stimulus checks to fund their startup. Sauce It To Me sells hot sauce subscriptions and gift sets, as well as individual bottles. Their goal is to help people understand that hot sauce can be more than just heat - it's flavor, too.





Sauce It To Me was just an idea on the rise in early March. With a hopeful plan to launch in May, Anderson and Hagan started building their website and ordering inventory. But as the pandemic started to spread across the U.S., Anderson was furloughed from his data analytics job and wondering what to do with all of his newfound free time.



Instead of running away from the pandemic fears many small businesses have, Anderson and Hagan decided to run full force into their online company launch.



“We were in an incredibly unique position,” says Anderson. “We were pretty frugal with our spending when the pandemic hit, and were able to channel our resources and energy into this thing we were both passionate about.”



Sauce It To Me went live in May offering hot sauce subscriptions and hot sauce gift sets, as well as individual bottles all online. Through their product offerings, unique and small batch hot sauces from all over the country are delivered right to your door, or to others’ as a gift. The company’s goal is to help people understand that hot sauce isn’t just heat – it’s flavor, too.



“We were both looking for a way to make our free time more productive, and decided that launching this company was the best way to do it,” says Hagan, co-founder of Sauce It To Me. “We want to make hot sauce more approachable. Not everyone wants sauce that will put them in pain, but yes, we offer that too.”



The company’s most unique offering is their hot sauce “trios,” which offer a variety of hot sauces depending on what you’re eating.



“The way we’re introducing people to hot sauce is through the foods people most commonly use it on,” says Anderson. “We’re pairing sauces with foods from barbeque to breakfast, matching the best flavors to amp up any meal.”



The best part of launch so far has been customer feedback says Hagan. “Our favorite quote we’ve heard from a customer is, ‘If you’re not getting hot sauces delivered to your door, you’re doing it wrong.’ and we couldn’t agree more.”



