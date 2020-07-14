Odyne Systems, LLC Celebrates 11 Years in Truck Electrification/Hybrid Industry

Press Releases Odyne Systems, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Joe Dalum, President of Odyne Systems, LLC noted, “We are pleased to have worked with so many Utilities and Government Institutions over the years. Thinking back over 11 years, I have come to realize employees are a company's greatest asset - they're your competitive advantage.” Pewaukee, WI, July 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Odyne Systems, LLC celebrates 11 years of being a leader in the Electrification/Hybrid Industry. Odyne’s plug-in hybrid system uses energy from an advanced battery system to improve efficiency and power during driving. The system operates quietly in an all-electric mode at the work site, and is recharged using cleaner domestically produced electricity from the grid.The Odyne plug-in hybrid drive system features proprietary and patented hybrid technology combining reliable electric power conversion, power control and energy storage technology. The system reduces fleet operating and maintenance costs, and can enable large trucks to obtain fuel economy improvements of up to 50% compared to traditional diesel or gasoline engines. Odyne continues to deliver the only plug-in hybrid systems on medium and heavy-duty trucks that improve fuel efficiency both while driving and at the work site. The trucks delivered with Odyne plug-in hybrid systems feature advanced grid capabilities to charge the hybrid batteries at the most opportune time, reducing charging costs and excess demand on the utility grid.The Odyne hybrid system interfaces with the Allison 1000 - 4000 transmissions to provide launch assist and regenerative braking while driving for improved fuel economy. Odyne systems are modular and can be applied to a wide range of work truck chassis in various applications, including existing trucks. Odyne systems are capable of supporting 6 - 18kW of exportable power (versus 3kW on many other hybrid systems), providing plenty of power for almost any job - even air compressors and jackhammers. Odyne has developed over 400 plug-in hybrid systems for trucks in the Utility Industry and governmental entities throughout North America. Odyne has fielded more plug-in hybrid trucks to fleets throughout the United States than any other supplier. For further information on hybrid system alternatives and their features please visit https://www.odyne.com/.Joe Dalum, President of Odyne Systems, LLC noted, “We are pleased to have worked with so many Utilities and Government Institutions over the years. Thinking back over 11 years, I have come to realize employees are a company's greatest asset - they're your competitive advantage.” Contact Information Odyne Systems, LLC

