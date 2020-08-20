Mark A. Chertok, Esq. Recognized as a Top 100 Lawyer for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Mark A. Chertok, Esq.

With over 40 years experience and 35 years with his current firm, Mark A. Chertok, Esq. serves as a Senior Partner for Sive, Paget & Riesel, P.C., which is a national law firm specializing in environmental law based in New York City. He specializes in environmental law and litigation for regional and state agencies, local governments, school districts, private entities, and civic and environmental organizations.



Mr. Chertok’s casework includes reviewing environmental impact assessments, waterfront permitting and major infrastructure projects. He is experienced in EIS counseling and litigation under NEPA and SEQRA (New York State’s “Little NEPA”), wetlands and water quality permitting under the Clean Water Act, major transportation and other infrastructure projects, air quality, and climate change issues under the Clean Air Act. He is also experienced in hazardous substances remediation and litigation under CERCLA (Superfund) and the New York State counterpart, remediation under the New York Brownfield Cleanup Program, oil spill remediation under the New York State Navigation law, compliance review of Phase I and II environmental assessments, enforcement, land use and zoning, coastal zone management and historic preservation.



Born on June 12, 1945 in Boston, Massachusetts, Mark obtained his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1970. He is affiliated with the American Law Institute, the Environmental Law Institute and the American Bar Association. In addition, Mr. Chertok is a lecturer and author, having written numerous articles and book chapters. He was recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in 2013 and 2019, New York City "Lawyer of the Year” for Environmental Law, Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business and New York Metro Area Superlawyer for Environmental Law from 2006 through 2019.



In his spare time, Mark enjoys hiking, biking and skiing.



