OneWorld-Stories

Good News Map Lifts Spirits During Pandemic


OneWorld-Stories.org - Good News During the Pandemic

Portland, OR, July 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The first and only worldwide map dedicated to good news during the pandemic. OneWorld-Stories.org is an interactive site uplifting spirits in these difficult days, weeks, and months.

The map updates daily with news, videos, and insights into how people from around the world are helping and supporting their families, friends, and communities.

Users can add their own stories directly to the map and can also vote for their favorites. Common themes are health, environment, children, music, art, and food.

OneWorld-Stories.org was created by a math teacher and two of his students. It currently has over five-hundred stories from every continent.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Mark Lawton at 971-340-7335 or email markstevenlawton@gmail.com
OneWorld-Stories
Mark Lawton
971-340-7335
www.OneWorld-Stories.org

