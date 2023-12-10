Rosario S. Cassata and The Cassata Foundation Thank the Suffolk County 911 Operators for All Their Dedication and Efforts
Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of the The Cassata Foundation, Donates KN95 Masks to All the 911 Employees and Staff
Yapank, NY, December 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 911 Operators from the Suffolk County Police Department on Long Island have been extremely dedicated during these trying times.
Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, thanked the Suffolk county 911 Operators for all their dedication and efforts during these trying times of COVID.
The Cassata foundation donated KN95 masks for all the 911 employees and staff.
Rosario S. Cassata, along with police personnel, and DA Tim Sini toured the 911 Emergency Facility in Yaphank, NY.
