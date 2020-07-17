Tonia Decosimo Interviews Celebrities, Icons and Professional Women to Inspire Us to Reach for the Stars

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dee Nick Media Press Release Share Blog

The new website focuses on Tonia DeCosimo, founder of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, interviewing women in different fields and industries from celebrities to lawyers, doctors, famous chefs, fitness trainers, beauty, fashion, and jewelry icons and other hardworking professional women. These women inspire Tonia as well as women everywhere to be the best they can be.



About Tonia DeCosimo

Tonia DeCosimo, founder of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, interviews women in different fields and industries from celebrities to lawyers, doctors, famous chefs, fitness trainers, beauty, fashion, and jewelry icons and other hardworking professional women. These women inspire Tonia as well as women everywhere to be the best they can be.



About Tonia DeCosimo

Tonia DeCosimo is an entrepreneur, author and columnist. She received a B.S. degree in Elementary Education and English from Manhattan College in Riverdale, New York. Her career path, however, took her into the fields of marketing, publishing, networking and sales consulting in which she has worked successfully for the past 25 years. In that time Tonia has built and managed several companies, including her most rewarding endeavors, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. Powerwoe.com is a website as well as a quarterly digital and print magazine of women professionals in all different industries on a national level. They feature everyday hard working women as well as icons and celebrities. Tonia founded this organization to empower and inspire women and to help them gain the recognition they deserve.



Author of her book, “Single and Not Settling! A Journey of Surviving the Dating World,” Tonia has written a memoir and self-help book about her trials and tribulations of searching for love in the 21st century. She has been on 21 radio shows throughout the country, co-hosted a Long Island radio show called Pros and Cons with Tonia and Lisa, she has appeared at two book signings on Long Island and has been featured in the October 2017 edition of Long Island Woman Magazine Showcased under "Meet This Long Island Woman." One of Tonia’s beloved undertakings has been writing a bi-weekly column for The Date Mix, The Web Magazine hosted by Zoosk.com, one of the largest dating sites in the U.S. Writing gives Tonia the chance to share her experiences, advice and ideas with those who are facing their own dating challenges, especially over the age of 40. Tonia also writes for Thrive Global and Medium, as well as her blogs for powerwoe.com and toniadecosimo.com.



Tonia enjoys interviewing and learning from women in different fields and industries at events for P.O.W.E.R Talk T.V., P.O.W.E.R. Radio and P.O.W.E.R. Video. Her radio shows are pre-recorded audio interviews that are promoted through social media. Her video program allows people to share their life story of their successes and achievements. They are depicted through audio and visual displays and are promoted through social media. Tonia’s most recent interviews and features for P.O.W.E.R. Magazine included Robin McGraw, Carrie Ann Inaba, Tracy Tutor, Margaret Josephs, Areva Martin, Melissa Alcantera, Love McPherson, Alma Callan an Lizzie Small. A few of Tonia’s previous powerhouse interviews showcased in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine include the legendary Bonnie Pointer (recently deceased), Doris Dalton, Susan Lucci, Olivia Newton John, Bobbie Brown, Suzanne Somers, Fran Drescher, Jaclyn Smith, Dorothy Toran, Joy Mangano, Heather Dubrow, Carla Hall and Trish McEvoy.



Each fall, Tonia devotes the issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine to Breast Cancer Awareness Month to honor women who have cancer and those who are breast cancer survivors. At her P.O.W.E.R Awards Gala, Tonia held a silent auction to raise money for Mondays at Racine, a nonprofit Cancer Care Foundation which is a network of salons and spas who opens their doors every Monday to provide beauty, health and wellness services to men and women undergoing treatment for cancer, all at no cost to the patient.



Tonia’s advice to other women is to never allow someone to tell you that you can’t achieve your dreams. If you do fail at something, it will be a lesson to learn from and should only make you stronger. You should never give up until you achieve your goals; however always remain realistic and plan your strategies carefully. Helping others and seeing them succeed in their business and personal lives gives Tonia great satisfaction.



For further information, please contact



About Dee Nick Media

Danielle Nicholas

631-480-6240



deenickmedia.com



