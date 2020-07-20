Press Releases eLuma Online Therapy Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from eLuma Online Therapy: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: eLuma CEO Jeremy Glauser Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Award Finalist

Glauser selected by an independent panel of judges as a first-time finalist for the EY award in the Utah region.





“Entrepreneurship fuels the American dream, but it’s not all glory and glamor. It’s hard work, and it can be thankless sometimes. You have to truly believe in the company’s mission and stay the course through all the ups and downs,” Glauser said. “At eLuma, we’ve been singularly focused on democratizing access to online therapy in K-12 schools. We’ve taken an understated and unassuming path. That’s why I’m especially humbled and honored to receive this distinction on behalf of our company, schools, therapists, and students.”



Glauser has led eLuma to robust software-as-a-service (SaaS) corporate metrics, including multiple years of exponential growth and an industry-leading renewal rate among its customer base of schools and districts across the country. Glauser bootstrapped the business in an effort to modernize a critical yet antiquated part of the educational support system.



“eLuma is a for-profit company, but our mission is rooted in social good,” Glauser said. “There is no more important topic in our age than the social, emotional, and mental health of our children. Solving problems and improving outcomes that benefit our children is at the heart of why we exist.”



Glauser earned a Bachelor of Arts degree for both Linguistics and Business Management from Brigham Young University, graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors along with a certification of native proficiency for the Spanish language. With his entrepreneurial spirit, passion for linguistics and a desire to make a difference, he has been involved in multiple ventures to provide relief to individuals struggling with speech, communication and other disabilities.



Now in its 34th year, the EY program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. Glauser was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a virtual celebration on October 2.



Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the



About eLuma Online Therapy

is one of the nation’s premier providers of teletherapy services for K-12 special education. The company provides an array of services, which includes speech, occupational, and physical therapies to thousands of students all over the US. Due to rapidly growing demand, eLuma also facilitates effective online delivery of mental health services (e.g. assessment, school psychology, social work, behavior intervention) to schools and districts in dire need of support. All of these services are delivered live and online by high-quality therapists using the company’s proprietary platform and innovative case management system. eLuma’s Online Therapy Platform is built to ensure maximum efficacy, efficiency, dependability and a better overall experience for students, parents, and administrators alike. For more information: contact@elumatherapy.com.



About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.



About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.



EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit Lehi, UT, July 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- EY announced that Jeremy Glauser, Founder and CEO of eLuma Online Therapy, is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Award in the Utah Region. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the EY program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world.“Entrepreneurship fuels the American dream, but it’s not all glory and glamor. It’s hard work, and it can be thankless sometimes. You have to truly believe in the company’s mission and stay the course through all the ups and downs,” Glauser said. “At eLuma, we’ve been singularly focused on democratizing access to online therapy in K-12 schools. We’ve taken an understated and unassuming path. That’s why I’m especially humbled and honored to receive this distinction on behalf of our company, schools, therapists, and students.”Glauser has led eLuma to robust software-as-a-service (SaaS) corporate metrics, including multiple years of exponential growth and an industry-leading renewal rate among its customer base of schools and districts across the country. Glauser bootstrapped the business in an effort to modernize a critical yet antiquated part of the educational support system.“eLuma is a for-profit company, but our mission is rooted in social good,” Glauser said. “There is no more important topic in our age than the social, emotional, and mental health of our children. Solving problems and improving outcomes that benefit our children is at the heart of why we exist.”Glauser earned a Bachelor of Arts degree for both Linguistics and Business Management from Brigham Young University, graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors along with a certification of native proficiency for the Spanish language. With his entrepreneurial spirit, passion for linguistics and a desire to make a difference, he has been involved in multiple ventures to provide relief to individuals struggling with speech, communication and other disabilities.Now in its 34th year, the EY program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. Glauser was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a virtual celebration on October 2.Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition . Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards in November.About eLuma Online Therapy eLuma Online Therapy is one of the nation’s premier providers of teletherapy services for K-12 special education. The company provides an array of services, which includes speech, occupational, and physical therapies to thousands of students all over the US. Due to rapidly growing demand, eLuma also facilitates effective online delivery of mental health services (e.g. assessment, school psychology, social work, behavior intervention) to schools and districts in dire need of support. All of these services are delivered live and online by high-quality therapists using the company’s proprietary platform and innovative case management system. eLuma’s Online Therapy Platform is built to ensure maximum efficacy, efficiency, dependability and a better overall experience for students, parents, and administrators alike. For more information: contact@elumatherapy.com.About Entrepreneur Of The Year®Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.About EYEY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com Contact Information eLuma | Online Therapy

George Dayton

(877) 496-3332 x752



www.elumatherapy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from eLuma Online Therapy