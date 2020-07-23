Masternodes: An Alternative Revenue Stream Within the Blockchain Infrastructure on IndSoft Systems

Press Releases IndSoft Press Release Share Blog

While investors focus on earning through crypto fluctuations, Masternodes can offer a unique proposition to earn stable returns though not everyone can wrap their heads around this concept. If you happen to fall in this bracket of curious investors always on the lookout for unique opportunities, the following provides more information about masternodes investing.



Investing in a cryptocurrency masternode



1. Value-Added Services to Crypto EcoSystem

Unlike a regular node, a masternode bears more features to handle crypto transactions. Operating one enables a user to gain extra services such as increasing the transaction privacy or allow for democratic governance on the crypto ecosystem. Aside from this, its allows for fast transactions while enabling a treasury system within the cryptocurrency market.



2. Greater Profits

Investing in a masternode sets you on a path to earn steady passive income for a long time. You can receive regular payouts depending on the payment terms and rates to reward your holding in the blockchain network.



3. Bitcoin/ Ethereum Mining Alternative

Unlike an investment in Bitcoin mining, masternode's main advantage is their reduced energy consumption when it comes to mining. A masternode uses 1000 times less energy compared to standard Bitcoin/ Ethereum based PoW based mining.



As per MasternodesOnline, there are currently 276 masternode coins worth $533,496,885. The following sums up more of the top masternode coins with the most stable returns offers and policies.



[a.] DASH

Currently, DASH makes up 42.05% of the total masternode market, having started as among the first few cryptos to introduce the concept in 2014. As it stands, DASH offers an ROI of 6.71% annually for invest 1000 DASH to become a DASH masternode.



[b.] Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) operates its "Znodes" using the Zerocoin protocol for best financial anonymity and privacy. Becoming a Zcoin masternode investor will set you back 1,000 XZC, but you can expect an annual ROI of 15.50% from the cryptocurrency.



[c.] PIVX

PIVX operates as a PoS Coin, allowing for a PIVX masternode. Investors will need to pledge at least 10,000 PIVX to earn an annual ROI of 10%.



[d.] XDC Network

XDC Network runs on XDPoS (XinFin Delegated proof of stake) and provides a one-click installer to set up a masternode setup and need 10 Million XDC and return between 8-12%pa. This Blockchain Network has grown very fast.



What is a Managed Masternode Provider? How does it benefit?

Murphy John

909-219-3019



indsoft.net



