Single "Cannoli" About a Young Lady That's Proud of Her Unusual Name to be Released September 24

The song can currently be privately streamed at Scottsdale, AZ, August 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DJ Rob Wegner, an accomplished DJ known for creating the world's first college accredited DJ degree at Scottsdale Community College, is releasing a vocal-house/rock inspired single called "Cannoli" on September 24, 2020. The song is about a young lady named "Cannoli" that is proud of her unusual name. The vocalists are Kylee Brielle and Elisa Mammoliti. Based on the US east coast, Kylee is an experienced singer with numerous songs to her name. Originally from Italy, Elisa is a London-based opera-theater performer. Adding to the global collaboration of this song, the song was mastered by New York-based, Gosteffects, a known Billboard hit-maker.The song can currently be privately streamed at https://soundcloud.com/dj-rob-wegner/cannoli-vocal-remix-feat-kylee-brielle-and-elisa-mammoliti/s-RTzBqKj3dZS