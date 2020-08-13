PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
DJ Rob Wegner

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from DJ Rob Wegner: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Single "Cannoli" About a Young Lady That's Proud of Her Unusual Name to be Released September 24


A vocal house/rock inspired song about a young lady named Cannoli that is proud of her unusual name. An international collaboration, the vocalists are Kylee Brielle and Elisa Mammoliti. Elisa is a London-based opera-theater performer. The song was mastered by Billboard hit-maker Gosteffects and is a vocal remix of Cannoli, 2016. From the forthcoming album “Digital Gangster.”

Single
Scottsdale, AZ, August 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- DJ Rob Wegner, an accomplished DJ known for creating the world's first college accredited DJ degree at Scottsdale Community College, is releasing a vocal-house/rock inspired single called "Cannoli" on September 24, 2020. The song is about a young lady named "Cannoli" that is proud of her unusual name. The vocalists are Kylee Brielle and Elisa Mammoliti. Based on the US east coast, Kylee is an experienced singer with numerous songs to her name. Originally from Italy, Elisa is a London-based opera-theater performer. Adding to the global collaboration of this song, the song was mastered by New York-based, Gosteffects, a known Billboard hit-maker.

The song can currently be privately streamed at https://soundcloud.com/dj-rob-wegner/cannoli-vocal-remix-feat-kylee-brielle-and-elisa-mammoliti/s-RTzBqKj3dZS
Contact Information
DJ Rob Wegner
Rob Wegner
480-695-6270
Contact
www.facebook.com/djrobwegner

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DJ Rob Wegner
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help