Nexdigm

Nexdigm Explores Global Interest in the Indian Healthcare Sector with Senior Indian Government Officials and Industry Experts, Focusing on the US-India Corridor


Chicago, IL, July 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The recent pandemic and subsequent lockdowns across the globe have resulted in an upsurge in demand for global collaboration in the areas of sustainable trade and flexible supply. Businesses, especially in critical sectors like Healthcare, are facing a need to diversify and re-structure their operations.

India’s healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly and has recently seen extensive policy interventions to enhance health security to a large populace. This sector presents sizeable opportunities for investors. One of the most prominent reforms implemented is the "Ayushman Bharat" initiative, which aims to extend access to healthcare to the vulnerable sections of India’s population.

Nexdigm, with support from the Consulate General of India, Chicago, and in association with the US-India Business Council (USIBC), is pleased to present its next webinar in the series "Diversify to Differentiate – Think India, Think Next!" The session is titled, "Growing Access Opens New Opportunities in Indian Healthcare" and will focus on the USA-India corridor.

The details of the session are:

Time: 10 am to 11 am CDT
Date: July 29, 2020

Expert panelists:

Honorable Dr. Indu Bhushan
CEO Ayushman Bharat (AB PM-JAY)
National Health Authority

Honorable Amit Kumar
Consul General of India Chicago

Sarthak Ranade
Managing Director, Janssen India
The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Rakesh Chitkara
Senior Director, Abbott Healthcare India
Co-Chair – Life Sciences Committee
US-India Business Council

Samuel Brilliant
Senior Global Business Adviser, Nexdigm

Ravi Menon
Senior Business Adviser, Healthcare, Nexdigm

Marc Lessem
Senior Executive Director, Nexdigm

Please click here to register for the webinar.
About Nexdigm

Nexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global business advisory organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Consulting, Business Services, and Professional Services, they provide their customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions to navigate complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates their plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is a commitment to Think Next. For more information, please visit www.nexdigm.com and connect with the team on ThinkNext@nexdigm.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contact Information
Nexdigm
Manoj Gidwani
+1-630-818-1830
Contact
https://www.nexdigm.com

