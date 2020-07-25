Press Releases Nexdigm Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Nexdigm: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Nexdigm Explores Global Interest in the Indian Healthcare Sector with Senior Indian Government Officials and Industry Experts, Focusing on the US-India Corridor





India’s healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly and has recently seen extensive policy interventions to enhance health security to a large populace. This sector presents sizeable opportunities for investors. One of the most prominent reforms implemented is the "Ayushman Bharat" initiative, which aims to extend access to healthcare to the vulnerable sections of India’s population.



Nexdigm, with support from the Consulate General of India, Chicago, and in association with the US-India Business Council (USIBC), is pleased to present its next webinar in the series "Diversify to Differentiate – Think India, Think Next!" The session is titled, "Growing Access Opens New Opportunities in Indian Healthcare" and will focus on the USA-India corridor.



The details of the session are:



Time: 10 am to 11 am CDT

Date: July 29, 2020



Expert panelists:



Honorable Dr. Indu Bhushan

CEO Ayushman Bharat (AB PM-JAY)

National Health Authority



Honorable Amit Kumar

Consul General of India Chicago



Sarthak Ranade

Managing Director, Janssen India

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson



Rakesh Chitkara

Senior Director, Abbott Healthcare India

Co-Chair – Life Sciences Committee

US-India Business Council



Samuel Brilliant

Senior Global Business Adviser, Nexdigm



Ravi Menon

Senior Business Adviser, Healthcare, Nexdigm



Marc Lessem

Senior Executive Director, Nexdigm



Please click here to register for the webinar.

About Nexdigm



Nexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global business advisory organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Consulting, Business Services, and Professional Services, they provide their customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions to navigate complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates their plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is a commitment to Think Next. For more information, please visit www.nexdigm.com and connect with the team on ThinkNext@nexdigm.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Chicago, IL, July 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The recent pandemic and subsequent lockdowns across the globe have resulted in an upsurge in demand for global collaboration in the areas of sustainable trade and flexible supply. Businesses, especially in critical sectors like Healthcare, are facing a need to diversify and re-structure their operations.India’s healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly and has recently seen extensive policy interventions to enhance health security to a large populace. This sector presents sizeable opportunities for investors. One of the most prominent reforms implemented is the "Ayushman Bharat" initiative, which aims to extend access to healthcare to the vulnerable sections of India’s population.Nexdigm, with support from the Consulate General of India, Chicago, and in association with the US-India Business Council (USIBC), is pleased to present its next webinar in the series "Diversify to Differentiate – Think India, Think Next!" The session is titled, "Growing Access Opens New Opportunities in Indian Healthcare" and will focus on the USA-India corridor.The details of the session are:Time: 10 am to 11 am CDTDate: July 29, 2020Expert panelists:Honorable Dr. Indu BhushanCEO Ayushman Bharat (AB PM-JAY)National Health AuthorityHonorable Amit KumarConsul General of India ChicagoSarthak RanadeManaging Director, Janssen IndiaThe Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & JohnsonRakesh ChitkaraSenior Director, Abbott Healthcare IndiaCo-Chair – Life Sciences CommitteeUS-India Business CouncilSamuel BrilliantSenior Global Business Adviser, NexdigmRavi MenonSenior Business Adviser, Healthcare, NexdigmMarc LessemSenior Executive Director, NexdigmAbout NexdigmNexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global business advisory organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Consulting, Business Services, and Professional Services, they provide their customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions to navigate complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates their plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is a commitment to Think Next. For more information, please visit www.nexdigm.com and connect with the team on ThinkNext@nexdigm.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Contact Information Nexdigm

Manoj Gidwani

+1-630-818-1830



https://www.nexdigm.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Nexdigm