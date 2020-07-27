COVID Health & Safety Protections at D’Ambrosio Eye Care Offices

“We were starting to understand the need to not only use our stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols along with social distancing, but we were still concerned about airborne particles and the potential risk of infection,” shared Dr. D’Ambrosio, Jr. of D'Ambrosio Eye Care.





While it is recognized that the use of highly efficient particle filtration in centralized HVAC systems reduces the airborne load of infectious particles, filtration will not eliminate all risk of transmission of airborne particulates. “In order to further minimize the risk of coming into our offices for eyecare, we decided to take the step of incorporating ultraviolet (UV-C) devices along with high efficiency filters inside our HVAC systems to filter, disinfect and turn over the air throughout our patient care facilities. In doing so we are taking yet another step to reduce the airborne load of potentially infectious particles and thus reduce the airborne concentration of SARS-CoV-2 virus. The individual health and safety of our patients and staff is our top priority,” commented Dr. D’Ambrosio.



D'Ambrosio Eye Care provides eye care for patients throughout greater Boston, central and western Massachusetts with office locations at 479 Old Union Turnpike, Lancaster, Massachusetts 01523, 865 Merriam Avenue, Suite 119, Leominster, Massachusetts 01453, 100 Powder Mill Road, Acton, Massachusetts 01720, 413 Main Street, Athol, Massachusetts 01331, 74 Main Street, Gardner, Massachusetts 01440 and 255 Park Avenue, Suite 606, Worcester, Massachusetts 01609.



To learn more about



For additional information contact:

Kelly Madsen, D'Ambrosio Eye Care, 479 Old Union Turnpike, Lancaster, Massachusetts 01523,



Source: Medical Management Services Group, L.L.C. Lancaster, MA, July 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- When he carefully studied the ASRAE (The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) Position Document on Infectious Aerosols , Francis D’Ambrosio, Jr., M.D. recognized the added COVID-19 virus protection he could provide to patients and staff by installing specialized highly efficient protective filtration and germicidal devices within the heating and air conditioning systems at D’Ambrosio Eye Care practice locations. “We were starting to understand the need to not only use our stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols along with social distancing, but we were still concerned about airborne particles and the potential risk of infection,” shared Dr. D’Ambrosio, Jr.While it is recognized that the use of highly efficient particle filtration in centralized HVAC systems reduces the airborne load of infectious particles, filtration will not eliminate all risk of transmission of airborne particulates. “In order to further minimize the risk of coming into our offices for eyecare, we decided to take the step of incorporating ultraviolet (UV-C) devices along with high efficiency filters inside our HVAC systems to filter, disinfect and turn over the air throughout our patient care facilities. In doing so we are taking yet another step to reduce the airborne load of potentially infectious particles and thus reduce the airborne concentration of SARS-CoV-2 virus. The individual health and safety of our patients and staff is our top priority,” commented Dr. D’Ambrosio.D'Ambrosio Eye Care provides eye care for patients throughout greater Boston, central and western Massachusetts with office locations at 479 Old Union Turnpike, Lancaster, Massachusetts 01523, 865 Merriam Avenue, Suite 119, Leominster, Massachusetts 01453, 100 Powder Mill Road, Acton, Massachusetts 01720, 413 Main Street, Athol, Massachusetts 01331, 74 Main Street, Gardner, Massachusetts 01440 and 255 Park Avenue, Suite 606, Worcester, Massachusetts 01609.To learn more about D’Ambrosio Eye Care or Eye Surgeons of Worcester , you may visit, Facebook , or follow our eye care blog For additional information contact:Kelly Madsen, D'Ambrosio Eye Care, 479 Old Union Turnpike, Lancaster, Massachusetts 01523, kelly.madsen@dambrosioeyecare.com , 1-800-325-3937.Source: Medical Management Services Group, L.L.C.