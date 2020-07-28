Buddhist Psychology and Spiritual Psychology 100% Online Graduate Programs Announced by Eisner Institute for Professional Studies

Press Releases Eisner Institute for Professional Studies Press Release Share Blog

Eisner Institute for Professional Studies (EIPS) is proud to announce affordable new graduate programs in Buddhist Therapy and Spiritual Therapy.





Don Eisner, PhD, Dean says, "Our programs allow for expansion and integration of a graduate practice by integration various psychotherapeutic and counseling modalities with Buddhist principles and concepts.” The programs are particularly beneficial to graduates who are involved in alternative therapies, counseling, life coaching, consulting and teaching.



EIPS understands the needs of students who may be working part or full time. Thus, the 100% on-line program accommodates students who otherwise would need to travel long distances, or give up their current employment.



There is no dissertation or thesis, but rather a capstone. Each program can be completed in two years. There is no residency requirement.



Some of the course offerings are as follows:



Buddhist Psychology and Therapy

Buddhist Pathway, Transcendence and Self Actualization, Spirituality and Mental Health, Mindfulness based cognitive behavior therapy Buddhism and Analytic therapy, Intuition and counseling, Applied Cognitive Behavior therapy, Law and Ethics,



Spiritual Psychology and Therapy

Intuition and counseling, Shamanism and Spirituality, Spirituality and Mental Health, Law and Ethics, Mind, Brain and Consciousness, Wellness Coaching.



The mission of the Eisner Institute for Professional Studies (EIPS) is to provide high-quality, on-line instruction in the field of psychology at the master degree level, as well as instruction for those who want to learn more about the field of psychology. EIPS is dedicated to promoting a culturally and an intellectually diverse learning environment for students who are educationally qualified and motivated to work independently.



Don Eisner, Ph.D.

818-788-6512



www.eisnerinstitute.org



