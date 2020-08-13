Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Helene Sarah Kouassi Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)





About Helene Sarah Kouassi

Helene Sarah Kouassi is the founder and CEO of Hope Health Care, LLC, which provides home health care services in Stratford, Connecticut. They are a licensed HCA (homecare and companion agency) with 13 years of experience. Serving Fairfield County, CT, including Greenwich, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Stratford, West Haven and beyond, they have a long history of serving elder clients and have an impeccable reputation in the industry. Their team will be able to assist with your loved one’s care and can avoid them having to go to a nursing care facility.



Ms. Kouassi is responsible for the daily operations and supervision of Hope Health Care, LLC. She works closely with the State referral agencies such as SWCAA (Southwestern CT Agency on Aging), the Agency on Aging of South Central CT, The Western CT Agency on Aging, local DSS and works with clients with private insurance. Her clients are the senior population.



Helene Kouassi (Republican Party) is also running for election to the Connecticut House of Representatives to represent District 129. She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020.



Born April 3, 1958, Helene obtained a B.A in Economics from the University of Abidjan and an M.A. in Economics from the University of Kansas in 1990. In her spare time, she enjoys travel and reading.



For further information, please contact https://www.myhopehealthcare.com/.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Stratford, CT, August 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Helene Sarah Kouassi of Stratford, Connecticut has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of home healthcare. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they most never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.About Helene Sarah KouassiHelene Sarah Kouassi is the founder and CEO of Hope Health Care, LLC, which provides home health care services in Stratford, Connecticut. They are a licensed HCA (homecare and companion agency) with 13 years of experience. Serving Fairfield County, CT, including Greenwich, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Stratford, West Haven and beyond, they have a long history of serving elder clients and have an impeccable reputation in the industry. Their team will be able to assist with your loved one’s care and can avoid them having to go to a nursing care facility.Ms. Kouassi is responsible for the daily operations and supervision of Hope Health Care, LLC. She works closely with the State referral agencies such as SWCAA (Southwestern CT Agency on Aging), the Agency on Aging of South Central CT, The Western CT Agency on Aging, local DSS and works with clients with private insurance. Her clients are the senior population.Helene Kouassi (Republican Party) is also running for election to the Connecticut House of Representatives to represent District 129. She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020.Born April 3, 1958, Helene obtained a B.A in Economics from the University of Abidjan and an M.A. in Economics from the University of Kansas in 1990. In her spare time, she enjoys travel and reading.For further information, please contact https://www.myhopehealthcare.com/.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized