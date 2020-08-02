Gelatys Reinvents Gelato in Response to COVID-19

Press Releases Gelatys Press Release Share Blog

Since 2016, the brand has been capturing its customers' hearts with authentic, handcrafted pops made with premium and natural ingredients. Gelatys pops have seen great success across the south east region and California with points of sale at local and national supermarkets like Whole Foods, Publix GreenWise, Harris Teeter, and Winn Dixie. But when the lockdown stroked in early March, fewer customers were visiting supermarkets, and as a result, slowed down the thriving market penetration it was having. With this in mind, Gelatys quickly adapted and innovated by launching its online DIY kit store and created an exciting new product to fulfill the new market's needs.



Gelato BITES are convenient, artisanal bite-sized gelato treats covered in milk or white chocolate. They come in an eye-catching, innovative packaging design while facilitating a faster and safer distribution across local grocery stores and supermarket chains. Gelato BITES come in four irresistible flavors and with all-natural ingredients: white chocotella, pistachio chocotella, blueberry yogurt, and super dulce de leche. And each container includes ten bite-sized treats - perfect for on-the-go snacking and more relevant than ever, safe sharing.



Gelato BITES launched in mid-July with a playful, bold social campaign.



"Low dose, high satisfaction" is a series of digital content aimed to excite new and existing customers for this new pint-sized, powerhouse treat.



As the world slowly reopens, Gelatys regains momentum by placing its unique shop-in-shop freezers at local and brand name stores while also growing market share in states like Florida, Texas, Georgia, California, and Oklahoma.



The new bites will surely bring lots of sweetness and excitement to the everyday. If there's one universal truth is that gelato makes everything better.



