University Hospitals Quality Care Network Joins the Population Health Alliance

Physician-lead ACO joins national industry trade association in collective pursuit of improved health outcomes.





The UH Quality Care Network hosts a publicly accessible database of Adult Clinical Practice Guidelines & Toolkits. Developed by a multi-disciplinary team, these toolkits provide easy to use guidelines that aide providers in their pursuit of successful value-based-care.



“I am very excited to welcome the UH Quality Care Network to PHA’s community of members. Their physician-lead ACO closely shares PHA’s ambitions for an accessible health care system that rewards improved outcomes at optimized spend,” said Jaan Sidorov, CEO & President at the PA Clinical Network and President of the Population Health Alliance. “Whether independent or part of a care system, our national network of population health management professionals will benefit from their contributions to PHA,” added Sidorov.



“University Hospitals Quality Care Network is thrilled to join the Population Health Alliance. University Hospitals continues to advance the science of health and the art of compassion while providing the highest value care to our community,” said Mark Schario, President of the UH Quality Care Network. “We are excited to gain the support of the Population Health Alliance and their strong community of population health management professionals.”



Dr. Peter Pronovost, Chief Transformation Officer for University Hospitals added, “We look forward to continuing our efforts to keep people healthy at home, rather than healing in a hospital. We hope to support the Alliance by providing resources and perspectives that are unique to University Hospitals.”



About Population Health Alliance

PHA represents stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize medical and administrative spend, and drive affordability. Learn more at



About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, located in Cleveland’s University Circle, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The main campus also includes University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, a high-volume national referral center for complex cardiovascular procedures; and University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. 