Fusion Medical Staffing Leads the Healthcare Travel Industry by Launching a Traveler-First Website

Fusion Medical Staffing, launched new features and functionalities that focuses on putting medical travelers in control of their own healthcare travel careers.





Research shows that unknowns are the most common fear when it comes to traveling in healthcare and the most desired thing medical travelers seek, is transparency in where and when they work, as well as how much they will get paid.



“It’s our mission to improve the lives of everyone that we touch - including medical travelers, healthcare facilities as well as the businesses and communities we support,” said Steve Koesters, Chief Executive Officer.



The healthcare travel industry is long overdue for a transformation. Fusion Medical Staffing is leading by example and giving medical travelers what they want - control over their careers and upfront details for each travel assignment.



Fusion is making things less unknown and more visible when it comes to traveling as a medical professional.



“Our latest features give travelers the freedom they need to actually choose their own adventure and make informed decisions that directly affect their medical traveling careers,” Tara Sprakel, Chief Marketing Officer stated.



With new pay transparency, Fusion medical travelers now have control to choose their travel assignments based on honest and upfront job details, prior to even applying or speaking to a recruiter. These details include information like the actual location and pay of each healthcare travel assignment.



“It’s pretty simple when you think about it. Freedom and transparency make for happier healthcare travelers,” said Sprakel. “This is just the beginning of many changes we’re making to empower travelers and ensure they’re put first with each decision made. There will be many improvements our travelers will see from Fusion this year.”



For more information on what it means to be traveler first, visit



About Fusion Medical Staffing



Our actions are rooted in making a positive impact, both personally and professionally. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.



Sara Winters

(877) 230-3885 extension 178



fusionmedstaff.com

Marketing Director



