Press Releases Marc Brailov Global Public Relations Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Marc Brailov Global Public Relations: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Marc Brailov Global Public Relations Offers Full Spectrum PR Training Services

Marc Brailov Global Public Relations Offers Full Spectrum PR Training Services for Organizations of All Types and Sizes - From CEOs to Admins





Now, a full spectrum of public relations training services will also be offered to business professionals at all levels, from CEOs to admins. The public relations training covers all key aspects of public relations and corporate communications, including:



- Strategic Planning

- ​External Messaging Development

- Media Relations Tactics

- Harnessing Social Media

- Coordinating Marketing and PR

- Crisis Communications

- Internal Communications

- Conferences and Industry Events

- Public Speeches



For more information and a free initial consultation, please visit



About Marc Brailov Global Public Relations

Marc Brailov has an extensive track record -- +20 years -- of noteworthy success in all dimensions of global public relations, corporate communications and marketing, working for both very large global companies and small startups. He's obtained press coverage during his career in such top-tier media as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, CNBC-TV, CNN, Financial Times, USA Today, The Washington Post, Business Week/Bloomberg, Dow Jones, Barrons and National Public Radio. An exceptional, polished writer, he’s had op-eds and articles published under his own name and ghostwritten in such prominent media as The New York Times, The Washington Post and USA Today, as well as in trade publications. Chicago, IL, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Marc Brailov Global Public Relations has provided comprehensive public relations and corporate communications consulting and services to organizations of all types and sizes since April 2014.Now, a full spectrum of public relations training services will also be offered to business professionals at all levels, from CEOs to admins. The public relations training covers all key aspects of public relations and corporate communications, including:- Strategic Planning- ​External Messaging Development- Media Relations Tactics- Harnessing Social Media- Coordinating Marketing and PR- Crisis Communications- Internal Communications- Conferences and Industry Events- Public SpeechesFor more information and a free initial consultation, please visit here. About Marc Brailov Global Public RelationsMarc Brailov has an extensive track record -- +20 years -- of noteworthy success in all dimensions of global public relations, corporate communications and marketing, working for both very large global companies and small startups. He's obtained press coverage during his career in such top-tier media as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, CNBC-TV, CNN, Financial Times, USA Today, The Washington Post, Business Week/Bloomberg, Dow Jones, Barrons and National Public Radio. An exceptional, polished writer, he’s had op-eds and articles published under his own name and ghostwritten in such prominent media as The New York Times, The Washington Post and USA Today, as well as in trade publications. Contact Information Marc Brailov Global Public Relations

Marc Brailov

630-390-4198



www.publicrelationservices.net/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Marc Brailov Global Public Relations