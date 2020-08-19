PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Marc Brailov Global Public Relations

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Marc Brailov Global Public Relations: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Marc Brailov Global Public Relations Offers Full Spectrum PR Training Services


Marc Brailov Global Public Relations Offers Full Spectrum PR Training Services for Organizations of All Types and Sizes - From CEOs to Admins

Marc Brailov Global Public Relations Offers Full Spectrum PR Training Services
Chicago, IL, August 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Marc Brailov Global Public Relations has provided comprehensive public relations and corporate communications consulting and services to organizations of all types and sizes since April 2014.

Now, a full spectrum of public relations training services will also be offered to business professionals at all levels, from CEOs to admins. The public relations training covers all key aspects of public relations and corporate communications, including:

- Strategic Planning
- ​External Messaging Development
- Media Relations Tactics
- Harnessing Social Media
- Coordinating Marketing and PR
- Crisis Communications
- Internal Communications
- Conferences and Industry Events
- Public Speeches

For more information and a free initial consultation, please visit here.

About Marc Brailov Global Public Relations
Marc Brailov has an extensive track record -- +20 years -- of noteworthy success in all dimensions of global public relations, corporate communications and marketing, working for both very large global companies and small startups. He's obtained press coverage during his career in such top-tier media as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, CNBC-TV, CNN, Financial Times, USA Today, The Washington Post, Business Week/Bloomberg, Dow Jones, Barrons and National Public Radio. An exceptional, polished writer, he’s had op-eds and articles published under his own name and ghostwritten in such prominent media as The New York Times, The Washington Post and USA Today, as well as in trade publications.
Contact Information
Marc Brailov Global Public Relations
Marc Brailov
630-390-4198
Contact
www.publicrelationservices.net/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Marc Brailov Global Public Relations
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help