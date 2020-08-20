Press Releases Insurance Office of America Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Insurance Office of America: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: IOA Launches the First Fully Integrated Quote Comparison and Buy Platform in the Nation

SimplyIOA Now Allows Users to Compare Quotes and Purchase Home and Auto Insurance Completely Online





Designed with state-of-the-art insurance technology, machine learning, and data science, SimplyIOA simplifies the process of finding and securing home and auto insurance. In under three minutes, users can compare quotes and purchase coverage from providers such as:



· IOA

· Progressive

· Safeco

· Nationwide

· Tower Hill

· American Integrity

· Travelers

· Universal Property & Casualty



Once users enter specific details - such as their date of birth, location, and occupation - SimplyIOA’s smart comparison service works on an individual basis to compare levels of cover and select top binding quotes for recommendation. After selecting a preferred home or auto policy, users can then securely pay online or over the phone.



“This is an exciting time for Insurance Office of America as we transition into the insurtech sector with SimplyIOA,” said IOA Chairman and CEO Heath Ritenour. “We will continue to refine our online offering to meet consumer expectations at every touch point, while delivering an optimal digital experience for purchasing insurance.”



About SimplyIOA

SimplyIOA, brought to you by Insurance Office of America, is an online insurance quote, compare, and buy platform for home and auto insurance. It is the first fully integrated quote comparison and buy platform in the United States. Underpinned by data science and machine learning, SimplyIOA’s technology allows consumers to compare quotes and buy home and auto coverage online from the nation’s most trusted insurance providers in under three minutes. It provides consumers with an omni-channel, intuitive, and fully responsive digital experience. For more information, visit SimplyIOA.com.



About Insurance Office of America

Insurance Office of America (IOA) is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988 by Longwood, FL, August 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In collaboration with insurance giants such as Progressive and Nationwide, Insurance Office of America ( IOA ) has officially launched SimplyIOA, the first fully integrated quote comparison and buy platform for home and auto insurance in the United States.Designed with state-of-the-art insurance technology, machine learning, and data science, SimplyIOA simplifies the process of finding and securing home and auto insurance. In under three minutes, users can compare quotes and purchase coverage from providers such as:· IOA· Progressive· Safeco· Nationwide· Tower Hill· American Integrity· Travelers· Universal Property & CasualtyOnce users enter specific details - such as their date of birth, location, and occupation - SimplyIOA’s smart comparison service works on an individual basis to compare levels of cover and select top binding quotes for recommendation. After selecting a preferred home or auto policy, users can then securely pay online or over the phone.“This is an exciting time for Insurance Office of America as we transition into the insurtech sector with SimplyIOA,” said IOA Chairman and CEO Heath Ritenour. “We will continue to refine our online offering to meet consumer expectations at every touch point, while delivering an optimal digital experience for purchasing insurance.”About SimplyIOASimplyIOA, brought to you by Insurance Office of America, is an online insurance quote, compare, and buy platform for home and auto insurance. It is the first fully integrated quote comparison and buy platform in the United States. Underpinned by data science and machine learning, SimplyIOA’s technology allows consumers to compare quotes and buy home and auto coverage online from the nation’s most trusted insurance providers in under three minutes. It provides consumers with an omni-channel, intuitive, and fully responsive digital experience. For more information, visit SimplyIOA.com.About Insurance Office of AmericaInsurance Office of America (IOA) is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988 by John Ritenour and Valli Ritenour. Today, IOA is led by Chairman and CEO Heath Ritenour, and it is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA is ranked 13th on Insurance Journal’s 2019 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report and 25th on Business Insurance’s 2020 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list. IOA was named a National Underwriter Agency of the Year in 2018. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, part of the greater Orlando community, IOA has more than 1,200 associates located in over 60 offices in the U.S. and London. (#0E67768) For more information, visit www.ioausa.com. Contact Information Web Solutions of America

Kollin Yelensky

407-636-8521



https://www.wsoaonline.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Insurance Office of America