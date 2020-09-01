Steve J. Hernandez Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Lauderhill, FL, September 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Steve J. Hernandez of Lauderhill, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of floor covering and installation.About Steve J. HernandezSteve Hernandez is the president of Antilles Carpet, Inc., a floor covering company located in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. Their main office is located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company, which began in 1966, has provided carpeting services to almost all of the major hotels and many banks in Puerto Rico. They were the only installer of carpet for Home Depot stores in Puerto Rico for over 12 years. They have also installed carpeting in many locations in the Caribbean Islands near to them. Their solid track record spans major openings in Latin America and the United States. Recently, the company finished carpeting the Puerto Rico Convention Center. They also did the same for the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City. Antilles has partnered with Verve to offer specialized sales and consulting, and to meet the needs of the hospitality and commercial flooring industry.Mr. Hernandez has overseen operations, sales and management. He gives estimates and liaises with local government offices regarding carpet installations. Steve Hernandez takes pride in providing his clients with unparalleled professional guidance at all stages of their carpet project needs, including product specification, custom design work, and installation logistics and warehousing.Born April 6, 1940 in Orient, Cuba, Steve attended, St. John's University in New York. He married Vivian on October 12, 1968 and they have three children, Steve, John and Vivian Marie. John Hernandez is now running the operations.For further information, please contact www.antillescarpet.com.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Contact Information Strathmore Worldwide

