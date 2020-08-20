The Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Series Continues with Producer/Director Oz Scott

Press Releases Richard Lawson Studios Press Release Share Blog

Richard Lawson Studios (RLS) ​was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor ​Richard Lawson. ​RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion and purpose.



On August 22, Master Teacher Richard Lawson will be joined by producer/director ​Oz Scott​. Fifteen actors will be given the opportunity to have their self-tape auditions be assessed and redirected by Mr. Lawson and Mr. Scott.



Oz Scott​ ​is an accomplished and award-winning television, theatrical and motion picture director. In his three decades plus years of experience, Scott has directed hundreds of television episodes along with dozens of stage productions, made-for-TV movies and motion pictures. He is a seasoned entertainment industry veteran and a highly sought after director whose notable work throughout the past decade can be seen on dozens of highly-rated series.



Oz began his directing career off starting at the top of NY Theater. He teamed up with Ntozake Shange help her create the award winning ​"For Colored Girls Who Considered Suicide When The Rainbow Is Enuf,"​ which he staged.



After establishing himself as a much sought after theater director, he was brought out to Hollywood to direct the renowned comedy smash hit, ​"Bustin' Loose"​ (1981), starring Richard Pryor and Cicely Tyson.



With success in Theater and then in Film, Scott went on to tackle TV. At a time when you did either hour dramatic TV or Half-Hour situation comedies, Scott broke into both within a week of each other. He directed the acclaimed ​Hill Street Blues​ and Norman Lear’s ​Archie Bunkers Place​.



Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, Oz’s directorial talents enhanced the success of popular prime-time skeins such as ​The Cosby Show, Northern Exposure, Chicago Hope, Picket Fences, LA Law, Diagnosis Murder, Hill Street Blues, Fame, Dirty Dancing, The Jeffersons, ​The Pilot for​ 227, Scarecrow and Mrs. King, Gimme A Break and many others.



He directed the first of Disney Channel’s musical franchises, The Cheetah Girls, for which he received a DGA Award Nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement. Among his list of television credits are multiple episodes series of ​SWAT, The Unit, CSI, CSI: NY, Unforgettable, Blue Bloods, Just Legal, Are We There Yet, Reed Between The Lines, Everybody Hates Chris. ​He was Producer/Director on the CBS series, ​The District.​ The list goes on and on.



In 2002, Scott directed one of VH1’s highest-rated programs, the original motion picture, Play’d – A Hip Hop Story​. Directing ​Play’d​ added to Oz’s list of motion picture credits, which include ​Tears and Laughter: The Joan and Melissa Rivers Story​ (1994), ​Spanish Judges (1999) featuring Vincent D’Onofrio and Matthew Lillard.



Scott is Currently Executive Producer of ​Black Lighting.



Mr. Scott believes being well rounded is essential to achieving longevity. His versatility has allowed him to maintain his presence in the theater. He has directed at many of the major Regional Theaters, from Chicago’s Goodman Theater where he directed “The Ballad of Emmett Till” to The Hartford Stage to the Philadelphia Theater Company. He participated in The Eugene O’Neill Playwrights Conference for many years. Traveling to Russia with The Old Settler for the O’Neill, Scott directed both an American cast as well as a Russian cast in a Russian translation.



Recognized for his contributions to the community, Oz has received an NAACP Image Award, the Drama Desk Award, a Village Voice OBIE Awards, Genesis Award and the Nancy Susan Reynolds Award.



Mr. Scott is a graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts (M.F.A.).



This event has multiple enrollment tiers:

- Working actors receiving a verbal in class assessment: $55 (15 available)

- Working actors receiving a post class written assessment: $30 (30 available) - Observing Students: $20



Enrollment is available via Eventbrite: ​rlsozscott.eventbrite.com



For Further Information:

registration@richardlawsonstudios.com

Phone (US): 818-793-8767



TW @RL_Studios

IG @RL_Studios

facebook.com/richardlawsonstudios

Lindsay Hopper

(323) 387-3737



https://studio.richardlawson.net/



