Press Releases Christian Purdie Photography Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Christian Purdie Photography: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Las Vegas Headshot Photographer Christian Purdie Photography Introduces Mobile Studio

Las Vegas headshot photographer, Christian Purdie, and his staff introduce their mobile studio. During these times of social distancing and masks, Christian Purdie has developed a mobile photo studio that brings studio-quality lighting to their client’s home, office, or home office.





With more and more being done remotely from people’s office locations over the internet its more important than ever to have a good, clean, professional headshot to help represent a brand or company. Christian’s branded studio lighting techniques are now available remotely essentially bringing his studio to his client’s home or office.



This Las Vegas headshot photographer uses a wireless studio lighting system. There are no long setups and it doesn’t require much space. Choose a backdrop (white, black, grey, or transparent) or go with a more natural ambient look. Fully edited photos are delivered within 48 hours of the session so his clients can update their online profile photo and get started with rebranding.



A Las Vegas native working in the Las Vegas headshot photographer market, Christian and his team guide clients through the entire process. You can book a



Clients looking to update their online profile or create a uniform look to their website with their companies staff’s headshots Christian and his team are the way to go. CPP has been in business since 1998 and always uses the latest technology to stay current to meet the needs and demands of today’s online competitive market. Las Vegas, NV, August 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Las Vegas headshot photographer , Christian Purdie, and his staff introduce their mobile studio. During these times of social distancing and masks, Christian Purdie has developed a mobile photo studio that brings studio-quality lighting to their client’s home, office, or home office. You can get headshots done without leaving home or place of business.With more and more being done remotely from people’s office locations over the internet its more important than ever to have a good, clean, professional headshot to help represent a brand or company. Christian’s branded studio lighting techniques are now available remotely essentially bringing his studio to his client’s home or office.This Las Vegas headshot photographer uses a wireless studio lighting system. There are no long setups and it doesn’t require much space. Choose a backdrop (white, black, grey, or transparent) or go with a more natural ambient look. Fully edited photos are delivered within 48 hours of the session so his clients can update their online profile photo and get started with rebranding.A Las Vegas native working in the Las Vegas headshot photographer market, Christian and his team guide clients through the entire process. You can book a Las Vegas headshot photographer session on his website with his secure online booking as well as call or text. He arrives at his client’s door on the day and time of your choosing, set up his mobile studio, guides them through posing and 48 hours they have a link to their gallery so they can choose which of the photos they like best, download and get going with their new profile. Simple, fast, and convenient just like his website says.Clients looking to update their online profile or create a uniform look to their website with their companies staff’s headshots Christian and his team are the way to go. CPP has been in business since 1998 and always uses the latest technology to stay current to meet the needs and demands of today’s online competitive market. Contact Information Christian Purdie Photography

Christian Purdie

702-530-4384



https://www.christianpurdie.com/las-vegas-headshot-photographer/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Christian Purdie Photography