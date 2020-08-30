America's Premier Indoor Playground, Luv 2 Play Comes to Utah; Guaranteed Fun for Kiddos 0-12

Press Releases Luv 2 Play Sandy Press Release Share Blog

Luv 2 Play indoor playground, located at The Shops at South Town in Sandy, Utah, is set to open its 10,000 square foot facility on Friday, Sept. 4 at its grand opening event.





Luv 2 Play specializes in fun for kiddos ages 0-12 with dedicated areas for babies and toddlers. With its huge three level jungle gym including jumbo roller slide, crawl tubes, ball blasters, building block area and more, Luv 2 Play offers unlimited play all-day, every day and adults are free.



Luv 2 Play, also Luvs 2 Party, offers affordable parties that can be customized to create a memorable celebration. But that’s not all! Luv 2 Play has some delicious eats at their onsite café with crowd favorites to recharge your play. And arcades too, made just for kids, complete with redemption counter and amazing prizes.



Grand Opening event:

- When: Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4, 5 from 11:00am to 7:00pm

- Where: The Shops at South Town, 10450 S. State Street, Sandy, Utah 84070

- Celebration: Come celebrate; There will be raffles and giveaways throughout the day plus balloons and cotton candy for the kids. You might even win a birthday party package.

- Special Guests: Elsa will visit on Friday at 4pm. Spiderman stopping by on Saturday at 4pm.

- Wear your socks: Luv 2 Play is a sock only facility to promote a clean play environment.



The facility also offers free Wi-Fi and plenty of seating for families. So, sit back, relax, or catch up on some work while the kids have a blast.



Luv 2 Play Sandy looks forward to becoming an integral part of the community providing a fun and safe environment for families to spend quality time together. Luv 2 Play is also devoted to partnering with local non-profit organizations to host fund-raising events and to serve as a field trip option for local daycares, preschools and schools.



Luv 2 Play is a rapidly growing household name in indoor play expanding throughout the United States and Canada. The location in Sandy is locally owned and looks forward to bringing fun to the community. Come play!



Facebook: @luv2playsandy

Greg Hepaw

801-634-5717



www.luv2play.com/sandy

