Online Auto Sales, a Rising Trend Post COVID-19: The Michael Oz, Online Auto Broker Since 2012, Launching Online Luxury Car Subscriptions & Yacht Charters in Palm Beach





The COVID-19 crisis may have upended auto sales throughout USA, but it has certainly accelerated online sales for the auto industry, making it the latest trend for car dealers, retailers, and even manufacturers. That's now, but for the past decade or so, this industry has been largely reluctant to embrace online sales due to the fear of disrupting their profitable showroom operations. Although, a few manufacturers like Tesla have been selling vehicles online for years, U.S. auto retailers have essentially used the internet as a tool to bring people into the dealership, not to sell vehicles. But not Michael Oz.



That online car sales have not suffered as much as brick and mortar car dealers, brokers or sellers is evident from the story of Michael Oz's online auto enterprise, for which 2020 has proven to be the best year yet at



It's not a surprise that Oz's car business has grown during this crisis and come out of it unscathed. It's primarily because his auto brokering and selling business was, and has been completely online since 2012. This allowed him to continue his services during the pandemic, unaffected by the lockdowns. Back in 2012, when Michael first founded his company in the sunshine state, he was one of the few players in the South Florida market offering a car leasing model, unlike traditional dealerships, and he was one of the firsts to launch his business with technology that enabled all operations, including sales, to take place online. Success was immediate. Right off the bat, he was selling cars in large numbers.



According to Oz, his company was as much a technology start-up as a car business. One of the key drivers for immediate success was the tech they had built to enable the entire car leasing process to take place on his website - safely, and reliably. His in-house platform has been a one-stop-shop for auto leasing ever since. One could browse an inventory of vehicles, put filters based on colors, miles, finish, etc., and choose the lease terms & conditions right on the website. Then with the click of a button, one could have their new car delivered right to their doorstep in a matter of days.



This tech completely eliminated the need to meet a pushy car salesman, effectively flipping the industry from one where the salesman pushed certain products onto customers to one where the customer was online, making choices entirely based on their comfort. He further reinforced this tech by integrating and accessing car inventories from across the country, enabling him to service clients from anywhere in the entire USA. This tech made Oz Exotics &



Adding to his far-sighted early adoption of online auto sales, was the fact that he put to use his digital prowess to market his business on social media from the very start. Today, with 16K+ followers on Instagram, Oz's social media game is on point. It follows that up to 90% of his business is generated through social media, that too organically. His online presence is so strong, that he even outranked car manufacturers such as Audi, Lexus and Chevrolet in Google search results for car leases.



The importance of having the right online platform is more evident today than ever before. Since the pandemic hit in March 2020, Oz's business hasn't shut down for a day despite the lockdowns. Further, he was very quick to implement social distancing practices to run his business. His was one of the first car leasing services in the region to offer Touchless delivery, where the car was disinfected by the delivery driver upon arriving at the client’s home.



Today his company markets several Rolls Royce Dawns, Ferraris & Lamborghinis in his $30 Million virtual car inventory, and is all set to expand in the West Palm Beach Area, adding private yacht charters and a luxury real estate brokerage into the mix. All of this started from Michael’s strong belief in social media marketing, and online retail. Palm Beach county can’t wait to see what else Michael Oz has in store for them.



