APTQI and WebPT Join Forces to Shape a Positive Future for Physical Therapy

APTQI, an aligned group of physical therapists and physical therapy practices who share a common vision for the future of physical therapy, and WebPT, the nation’s leading rehab therapy software platform, will unite their strengths to advocate for the profession in the areas of payment reform, quality initiatives, patient outcomes and innovation. As an At-Large Member, WebPT will also contribute to APTQI advocacy efforts and events and serve on the APTQI Board of Directors.



“We look forward to working with the WebPT team to advance policy solutions that support the physical therapy profession and ensure patient access to therapy services in the outpatient setting, including the elimination of Medicare’s planned 9% cut to physical therapy payments in 2021,” said Nikesh Patel, PT, executive director of APTQI. “WebPT’s expertise and passion for the profession will enrich our advocacy efforts and strengthen our ability to achieve the policy outcomes needed to ensure our sector’s stability.”



WebPT is the most-trusted rehab therapy software platform in the industry, serving more than 80,000 rehab therapy professionals across more than 15,000 clinics nationwide. With 40% market share, WebPT not only provides rehab therapy businesses the tools they need to maximize performance, revenue and patient outcomes, but also supports rehab therapy advocacy efforts nationwide.



“WebPT has always been committed to giving a voice to the thousands of rehab therapy clinics that feel like they don’t get a vote or say in the legislation that impacts our profession,” said Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, co-founder and chief clinical officer of WebPT. “Joining forces with APTQI as the first At-Large Member will amplify our advocacy efforts to generate awareness for the issues affecting our industry the most - like CMS’s impending 9% cut.”



“The 9% Medicare cut will significantly undermine patient access to rehab therapy services and seriously impact clinics' revenue,” said Nancy Ham, CEO of WebPT. “Together with APTQI, we will take strong and decisive action against this payment cut to protect patients and ensure a sustainable future for our industry.”



“These cuts threaten the ability of vulnerable seniors to access the physical and occupational therapy services they need to manage their post-operative care, pain, immobility and fall risk. They must be stopped,” Patel concluded.



APTQI welcomes new members and strategic partners from across the profession who share its common vision for the future of physical and occupational therapy. To get involved in the fight against the 9% cut, visit aptqi.com/take-action.



About Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI)

The Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation (APTQI) unites small, medium and large physical therapy practices to advocate for the physical therapy profession in the areas of payment reform, quality initiatives, outcomes and innovation projects. We are an aligned group of therapists and practices who share a common vision for the future of our profession. Our goal is to establish physical therapy as the treatment of choice and the best value for patients and payers. Learn more at aptqi.com.



About WebPT, Inc.

With a 40% market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT’s product suite provides a robust end-to-end solution covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, from billing and managing a practice to delivering quality, evidence-based care. With a 99% retention rate and an uptime rate in excess of 99.9% across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty or size. WebPT’s growth has earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies eight years in a row as well as inclusion on the 2018 Healthcare Informatics list of the top 100 U.S. healthcare IT vendors. Learn more at webpt.com. 