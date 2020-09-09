New President at Opus MedStrategies

Global Excel Management Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Charles Busch as President of Opus MedStrategies Inc. Charles joins the Global Excel family following an extensive career of Sales and Account Management leadership in the PPO, TPA, healthcare management, casualty claims and health plan market segments. Charles will be based out of Laguna Woods, California and will also work out of Opus Med Strategies’ Alpharetta, Georgia headquarters.





Charles joins the Global Excel family following an extensive career of Sales and Account Management leadership in the PPO, TPA, healthcare management, casualty claims, and health plan market segments. Charles spent more than 12 years as the Senior Vice President of Sales at HealthSmart and was responsible for the leadership of their Network Solutions National Sales and Client Service Executive Teams as well as their Casualty Claims Solutions National Sales Team. Prior to joining HealthSmart, Charles spent over 20 years of leadership within the Viant Health Payment Solutions group of companies which, through a combination of mergers and acquisitions, included ppoNEXT, Beech Street, CAPP CARE, and Pacific Review Services.



Charles will report directly to Steve McClung, SVP Innovation and Technology at Global Excel, who made this comment: “As Global Excel continues to grow into the leading independent provider of global healthcare risk management services, our organization continues to focus on providing solutions for the changing needs of our clients. The U.S. market is evolving quickly and requires a unique range of services. We’re pleased to be able to take advantage of Charles’ extensive experience in delivering focused solutions to further develop our U.S. strategy and our footprint in that market.”



Charles added, “I’ve always been impressed with the international leadership of Global Excel together with the U.S. market focus they’ve brought through Opus. Our industry is very competitive and through Global Excel, Opus has a unique set of tools that set it apart from the competition. I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience in the PPO and healthcare cost containment markets to build and further develop these capabilities through providing relevant solutions for our clients and continuing to expand our market presence in the U.S.”



About Global Excel

Global Excel (www.globalexcel.com) is a full-service provider of global healthcare risk management solutions. It offers a complete range of risk mitigation, cost containment, claims management and medical assistance services to over 370 clients located in more than 90 countries around the world. As a group, Global Excel is made up of over 1,000 employees across 9 global offices and is headquartered in Sherbrooke, Canada.



About Opus MedStrategies

Opus MedStrategies (www.opusmedstrategies.com), a Global Excel subsidiary, is a health risk management company with a vision of Moving Healthcare Forward for patients, plans and payers nationwide. Opus achieves this by raising the bar on patient access through helping patients get to the Right Place at the Right Time, for the Right Care at the Right Cost. This is accomplished through value based reporting that empowers plans and payers in making decisions that meet their goals in conjunction with a wide range of market leading claims management solutions.



