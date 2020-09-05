Calling All Armchair Buckaroos: The Lone Pine Film Festival Presents a Western Watch Party — Oct. 9-11, 2020

Press Releases Lone Pine Film Festival Press Release Share Blog

If you have never been to the Lone Pine Film Festival or were missing it this year due to COVID - well, tune in on Vimeo for virtual tours, films, interviews and more... including The World Premiere of the 4K Restoration of MACKINTOSH & T.J. starring Roy Rogers. Vimeo registration is available to benefit the Museum of Western Film History.





Tune in on Vimeo for virtual tours, films, interviews and more... including The World Premiere of the 4K Restoration of MACKINTOSH & T.J. starring Roy Rogers. Vimeo registration is available for $45 to benefit the Museum of Western Film History.



There is a great lineup of contributors including: Cheryl Rogers Barnett, Larry Maurice, Rob Word, William Wellman, Jr., Jay Dee Witney, and tour guides Don Kelsen, Chris Langley, Warren Davey, and Ross Schnioffsky, it’s not your usual festival, but it can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own living room.



The Lone Pine Film Festival traditionally takes place Columbus Day weekend in October and this year will an adjunct to that festival to support the Museum of Western Film History, which has been closed for six months due to COVID-19. The 31st Lone Pine Film Festival will be back in 2021. But this year, it is especially important to support the Museum who will be missing our usual festival attendees -- it’s a good time to renew your membership as well.



Register to receive a secure link to join all the Western Watch Party fun by calling the ticket hotline 760 876-9103 or click on the link on our website https://www.museumofwesternfilmhistory.org. Event registration opens 09/01/20.



