Las Vegas Event Photographer Brings Wireless Lighting to Events to Create Better Quality Event Photographs

Each event whether it’s the largest event in the country or a 50 wedding anniversary is as unique as the people that created it. The event photographer capturing the moments of the event should help recreate the uniqueness of the people that are attending. CPP’s wireless lighting system combined with decades of experience helps their clients recreate candid moments and those special memories.





With on-camera flash, a photographer can only get one look, one type of lighting. Flat. With a multi wireless off-camera flash system CPP is able to get multiple styles of lighting. Rembrandt, rim, loop, side, and split lighting because they can position the lights throughout the room or rooms of the event in a similar way that you would see in a photography studio.



Now that everyone has a high-res camera in their pocket any



Each event whether it’s the largest event in the country or a 50 wedding anniversary is as unique as the people that created it. The event photographer capturing the moments of the event should help recreate the uniqueness of the people that are attending. CPP’s wireless lighting system combined with decades of experience helps their clients recreate candid moments and those special memories.



On-sight headshot station, portraits and “share as we shoot” with on-sight editing are additional services that clients can utilize to offer to their guests and share to social media as CPP shoots the event. Las Vegas, NV, September 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ever seen a photographer walking around an event with a flash on the top of their camera (on-camera flash)? It’s a great handicap for an almost professional photographer or for a person that has good equipment. Las Vegas event photographer Christian Purdie and his team use a wireless lighting system to create that perfect candid photograph. CPP’s wireless lighting system and can be dialed up for large convention center rooms or dialed down for small home events.With on-camera flash, a photographer can only get one look, one type of lighting. Flat. With a multi wireless off-camera flash system CPP is able to get multiple styles of lighting. Rembrandt, rim, loop, side, and split lighting because they can position the lights throughout the room or rooms of the event in a similar way that you would see in a photography studio.Now that everyone has a high-res camera in their pocket any Las Vegas event photographer needs to step up their game. Walking around an event blinding everyone with a giant flash on top of their camera just isn’t going to cut it anymore. An event photographer needs to have the ability to recreate studio-quality lighting in a large venue environment. Being a Las Vegas native Christian has been shooting some of the world’s largest conventions in the largest convention halls in the country.Each event whether it’s the largest event in the country or a 50 wedding anniversary is as unique as the people that created it. The event photographer capturing the moments of the event should help recreate the uniqueness of the people that are attending. CPP’s wireless lighting system combined with decades of experience helps their clients recreate candid moments and those special memories.On-sight headshot station, portraits and “share as we shoot” with on-sight editing are additional services that clients can utilize to offer to their guests and share to social media as CPP shoots the event.