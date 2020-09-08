Buzz Pop Cocktails Receives Approval of Its Utility Patent to Freeze Alcohol Homogeneously

Press Releases Buzz Pop Cocktails Press Release Share Blog

https://www.buzzpopcocktails.com Tampa Bay, FL, September 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Buzz Pop Cocktails is pleased to announce that its Utility Patent (15,335,224) for producing Stable Cocktails & Sorbets with a high alcohol content has been approved by the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). According to Joseph Isaacs, CEO, “This patent will allow us to integrate licensing to other companies requiring utilization of our proprietary methods into our forever evolving business model.” It has been a whirlwind year for Buzz Pop Cocktails . COVID-19 has put a huge damper on Buzz Pops wholesale business and has caused the founders to make some huge pivots, including redesigning it packages which eliminates single use plastics. “Our Push Pops will be 100% biodegradable starting in 2021,” says CEO, Joseph Isaacs.Buzz Pop Cocktails® are the world’s first 100% all-natural fresh fruit, authentic Italian sorbet made with a full shot of premium spirits in each one – serving customers around the U.S. high-quality, all-natural frozen specialty sorbets. Buzz Pops are fat free, Vegan, Gluten free, certified OU Kosher and under 100 calories.These guilt-free indulgences have made a bi-coastal presence over the last two years. Prior to the pandemic, they were available at Disney Springs in Florida, Godfrey Hotel in Chicago, TAO properties in NYC including the Magic Hour & Beach rooftop bars, Catalina Island off the coast of Los Angeles, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Legend’s Field in Anaheim, Amalie Arena in Tampa, sporting arenas along with convention centers, through event planners and established hotel brands such as; Ritz Carlton, MGM, Wyndham, Caesars Entertainment, Marriot, Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria among others.About Buzz Pop CocktailsBuzz Pop Cocktails is the only frozen ready-to-serve, all natural 100% fruit, authentic Italian sorbet made with top shelf liquors including Patron, Don Julio, Tito’s, Bacardi, Maker’s Mark and other famous brands. Buzz Pops only serves their customers a high-quality, all-natural frozen specialty sorbet. Buzz Pops was the recipient of a Gold Medal in the 2019 Proof Awards and also ranked the #1 alcoholic popsicle by Huffington Post. Buzz Pops is proud of its healthy product which contains nothing artificial and no high fructose corn syrups or imitation sweeteners. Buzz Pops are the Rolls Royce of Alcoholic Popsciles.Buzz Pops are an “Indulgent premium cocktail with a healthy twist” delivered in an old-fashioned, retro see through push pop. Buzz Pops are sold through a food service model which includes such iconic customer brands such as Caesar’s Entertainment, Aramark, Levy Restaurants, TAO Group, Waldorf Astoria, 4 Seasons, Ritz Carlton, Marriot, Wyndham Hotels and Disney Springs. Buzz Pops are also available in convention centers, sporting arenas, at corporate/private events and through event planners.https://www.buzzpopcocktails.com Contact Information Buzz Pop Cocktails

