Steadfast Joins Forces with Convesio, Helping Provide 30% - 60% Increase in WordPress Platform Speed and Performance

Steadfast, a leader for over 20 years in complex cloud consulting, engineering and managed hosting, is proud to announce a new partnership with Convesio, setting a path for a seamless and stress-free experience for businesses that want to move to a more friendly development and performance driven WordPress.





Steadfast and Convesio’s New Partnership Paves the Way for Businesses to Quickly Design and Deploy Exceptional Websites with Dynamic Increase in Network Performance.



This recipe of Convesio’s WordPress expertise and Steadfast’s world-class hosting services offers businesses a worry-free WordPress experience as these two exceptional providers bring a full circle of technical savvy to the table. This partnership expels service gaps most companies experience, having to spend time and money researching and navigating a wide array of hosting and web development services to simply set up an efficient website. This partnership solves uncertainty and weight of searching for fast and reliable WordPress/hosting, re-directing that energy to focus on growing their business.



“We were pleasantly surprised when we connected with Steadfast and discovered the amazing speed and reliability nested in their infrastructure and network. Establishing speeds from 30% - 60% faster than ‘Big Box’ providers is astounding.” - Tom Fanelli, Convesio CEO/Founder



The Simple and Stress-Free Difference with Steadfast and Convesio



- Create highly scalable WordPress sites in less than a minute. No need to configure Load Balancers, Docker Containers, or Database Clusters.

- Enjoy high-performing private, public or hybrid hosting options. By eliminating physical hardware constraints of owned, on-premises servers, businesses can scale resources on-demand and feel a sense of ease knowing their data is secure and well managed.

- Backup, cloning or restoring sites is easy with advanced backup and retention policies in just a few clicks.

- Hosting is secured in a state-of-the-art data center located in Chicago, near the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) at 350 E. Cermak, meeting high demands of telecommunications providers and Fortune 500 companies with complete redundancy in power, HVAC, and high-performing (30% - 60% faster) network connectivity, while delivering complete 24/7 security.

- Maximize your WordPress site's speed, performance and security with easy to use tools like Free SSL's, Integrated CDN, Edge Page Caching and Optimization Services.



“Steadfast was established over 20 years ago on the foundation of helping companies build websites and then providing a high performing hosting service to ensure continuity and personal support. This venture feels like ‘home’ as we are once again weaving complete website development services back into our foundation with Convesio’s WordPress expertise.” – Tim Monner, Steadfast Vice President of Marketing and Business Development



About Steadfast



We make IT work, so you can take care of business. Specialists in Cloud Consulting, Engineering and Hosting for over 20 years, offering customized services at all stages of design and deployment to maintenance and expansion planning. As an extension of your team, Steadfast’s goal is to ease technology constraints, making your life easier so you can Strengthen Your Focus on your core business.



About Convesio



