Las Vegas Photographer Christian Purdie Offers a Share as We Shoot Service

Las Vegas is one of the greatest cities on the planet for companies and individuals having fantastic parties, anniversaries, events, and gatherings. People are active, busy during the event and either don’t have the time or don’t remember to photograph those fantastic moments during the event, but want the ability to share special moments in real-time. With Christian Purdie Photography’s “Share As We Shoot” program clients can relax and enjoy the event instead of trying to capture their moments to their social media feeds when they want. Clients no longer have to wait for extended periods of time to get professional shot and fully edited photographs of their event. They can share them in real-time. Las Vegas, NV, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Now that everyone has a high-res camera in their pocket and the speed of social media just seems to get faster and faster, photographers have to have the ability to keep up. Las Vegas photographer Christian Purdie offers an add on service that they're calling “Share As We Shoot” that allows clients to share photographs as the photographer is shooting. Clients can add an on-sight editor to get fully edited professionally composed, lit, and shot photographs and share them with any of their social media platforms as the photographer is shooting. It’s like using your phone, but with the creative and professional eye of a photographer.Most portrait and headshot sessions will not need this add on service, but clients of Las Vegas event photographer sessions can take advantage of this service that CPP offers so that they can share creative and/or important moments of their event as the event is happening. Christian Purdie Photography’s corporate clients have been taking advantage of this service for years so they can promote a multi-day event, draw attention, and draw in more people as the event is happening. As social media influencers have grown, more and more individuals are starting to take advantage of “Share As We Shoot.”Las Vegas is one of the greatest cities on the planet for companies and individuals having fantastic parties, anniversaries, events, and gatherings. People are active, busy during the event and either don’t have the time or don’t remember to photograph those fantastic moments during the event, but want the ability to share special moments in real-time. With Christian Purdie Photography’s “Share As We Shoot” program clients can relax and enjoy the event instead of trying to capture their moments to their social media feeds when they want. Clients no longer have to wait for extended periods of time to get professional shot and fully edited photographs of their event. They can share them in real-time.