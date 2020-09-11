PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Faithflows Inc., a US-Based Christian Non-Profit Organization, Celebrates Success of COVID-19 Relief Mission and Outreach Program in Africa


Faithflows Inc., a Christian non-profit organization based in the United States, announced the successful completion of their much anticipated COVID-19 relief outreach mission in Africa. The mission, termed the PPE Drive, happened during the last weekend of August in five cities in Nigeria and Ghana. Faithflows community members in Abuja, Lagos, Cross River, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana presented Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs), provisions and cash donations to seven care facilities.

Lewes, DE, September 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Today, Faithflows Inc., a Christian non-profit organization based in the United States, announced the successful completion of their much anticipated COVID-19 relief outreach mission in Africa. The mission, termed the PPE Drive, happened during the last weekend of August in five cities in Nigeria and Ghana.

Faithflows community members in Abuja, Lagos, Cross River, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana presented Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs), provisions and cash donations to seven care facilities including:

*Three Hospitals

- 37 Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana
- Ijanikin Health Care Center in Lagos, Nigeria
- Primary Health Care Facility in the Cross River, Nigeria

*A Refugee Camp in Abuja, Nigeria

*A Center for the Aged in Lagos, Nigeria

*Two Orphanages

- Infact Jesus Orphanage in Calabar, Nigeria
- Rev Azumah Orphanage caring for children with HIV in Accra, Ghana

The recipients of aforementioned donations expressed much gratitude to Faithflows and its donors after sharing how the Coronavirus outbreak had greatly impacted their operations.

When asked about the success of the outreach mission, Irene Nyarko, the Founder and CEO of Faithflows.org stated: “I thank God for the opportunity to share the love of Christ in action. The underprivileged have borne the brunt of this pandemic and I give glory to God for Christians who united on the faithflows.org platform to make this happen.” She went on further to say, “With this success, the organization is energized to engage in fundraising activities to serve more communities in Africa. We have a great offering and we are adapting to all the changes in the world in order to serve Christendom and mankind at large.”

Faithflows aims to conduct these outreach missions regularly throughout the African continent.

About Faithflows

Founded on January 1, 2020, Faithflows.org is a platform that connects a global community of Christians and facilitates fellowshipping, praying, learning and teaching of new skills, and organizing impactful humanitarian missions. The organization is also a publisher of multimedia faith content distributed to millions of Christians via social media. The principal belief of faithflows is that the best way to share Christ is to show love.

Join in at Faithflows.org. Sharing Love is Sharing Christ.
Contact Information
Faithflows Inc.
C.K. Charles
855-777-2080
Contact
https://faithflows.org
Attached Files

Faithflows in Accra Ghana
Accra Delegates visited 37 Military Hospital & Rev Azumah Orphanage. Leaders: Mr. Lawrence Baidoo, Mr. Francis Quasie
Filename: accraChapter.jpg

Faithflows in Cross River Nigeria
Cross River South Delegates visited Infact Jesus Orphanage in Calabar. Leaders: Ms. Clara Bassey, Mr. Ernest Azu
Filename: CRSouthChapter.jpg

Faithflows in Lagos Nigeria
Lagos Delegates visited Ijanikin Health Care Center and the Grey & Strong Foundation. Leaders: Ms. Rebecca Solomon, Ms. Esther Aderinwaleiyi Karim
Filename: LagosChapter.jpg

Faithflows in Cross River North, Nigeria
Cross River North Delegates visited the Primary Health Center. Leaders: Mr. Saviour Uchi, Ms. Nnanke Ofem
Filename: CRNorthChapter.jpg

Faithflows in Abuja, Nigeria
Abuja Delegates visited the Kuchingoro IDP camp. Leaders: Ms. Juliet Capel, Mr. Emmanuel Oguche
Filename: Abuja.jpg
 

