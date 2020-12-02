Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes Their Newest Members

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About New Strathmore Who’s Who Worldwide Members

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their new members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:



Jill Octavia Hopkins--Healthcare

Shemeka L. Campbell--Education

Danielle Smith--Government

Hollis Berry Jr.--Transportation

Trista M. Jenkins--Education

Fadia K. Middlebrook--Nonprofit

Lisa E. McCutcheon--Healthcare

Sonia A. Garcia--Energy

Kenneth Guthrie--Government/Law Enforcement

Janet Ann Gottshall--Healthcare

William P. Marsella--Accounting

Holly A. Bryk--Government

Timothy Taylor--Construction

Cory L. Murray--Construction

Beverley D. Adjmul--Healthcare

James W. Feamster III--Legal

Magued G. Eldaief--Construction Technology

Marjorie J. Singh--Retail/Wellness Products

Lisa A. Brocco--Nonprofit

Chris Jumpp--Food

Sandra M. Lee--Insurance

Zoran Doder--Pharmaceutical

Hellens S. Eugene--Retail/Fashion

Cal Steibel--Healthcare

Lucky O. Enabulele--Nonprofit

Jarvis B. Bestman--Nonprofit

Karen L. Hackney--Author

Gayle Y. Sparks--Education

Yvonne L. Carreno--Insurance

Bill J. Del Governatore--Entertainment

Princess Ward-Bey--Education

Cynthia MB Robinson--Education

Lee Lacy--Food and Beverage

Serge G. Avak--Healthcare

Anita E. La Rosa--Education

Lauree W. Mitchell--Mental Health

Lisa White--Restaurant

Lucas C. Allen--Construction

Donald "Dutch" Buell--Transportation

Monique N. Pritchard-Bowen--Event Planning

Tracy R. Stefan--Photography

Sondra A. Eakins Neel--Education

Joe Brooks--Religion

Robert L. Combs--Healthcare

Michael N. Daise--Retail/Hardware

Mark Philip Patrick--Health and Fitness

Kathleen J. Kauffman--Retail

Charles K. Abbott--Beverages

Mike W. Carroll--Education/Military History

Colt G. Courtright--Insurance

Persephone D. Jones--Education

Karen Jane Zissoff--Dance Education

Mary Ann Osborne--Entertainment

Jerome E. Brooks--Construction

Raymon Oxuzidis--Real Estate

Anthony John Noe--Entertainment

Siri Bernard--Government

Michael Eugene Morrow--Agriculture/CBD Oil

JP Mobasher--Solar Transportation Power Techology

Aubrey M. Erschen--Legal

Shannon M. Nooner--Spa

Shirley Ruth Leary--Transportation

Cristen Diane Greer--Education

Sashe Ivy--Construction

Evan Turner Ogburn--Chemicals/CBD Oil

Richard G. Gilbride--Publishing

Randall S. Harper--Education

Katherine Johnson--Consulting

Toby M. Welsh--HVAC

Patrick J. Charland--Logistics

Quang N.V. Pham--Laundromat

Jacki Lyn Counterman--Healthcare

Garry Fenton--Education

Beatrice M. Clemens--Retail/Apparel

Michael A. Joseph--Nonprofit

Angela P. Starnes--Education

Michael T. Hines--Information Technology

Tracy H. Schooley--Education

Robert Shilling--Transportation

Linda Henley--Food

Solomon Ramos Jr.--Transportation

JC Cohee--Healthcare

Robert E. Powell--IT

LaMonica Bartley--Coaching

Markitan Cook--Event Planning

Khalil Rahmany--Healthcare

John A. Farmer--Healthcare

Jerry A. Knoelke--Author/Education

Pankil P. Shah--IT

Jeff W. Horton--Author

Marcqunita A. Williams--Tax Preparation

Kathleen Davis--Business Service

Caleb C. Dangerfield--HVAC

Ronald S. Fernandez--Education

Selestino Salvador Barron--Art

Stephanie R. Hicks--Healthcare

Laurie Cox-Dunman--Education

Anne F. Kriz--Education

John H. Nix--Energy



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

