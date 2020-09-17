Rose Medical Center Recognized as Maternal & Infant Care Quality Champion

Press Releases Rose Medical Center Press Release Share Blog

“The care of new moms and their babies is very special to us at Rose Medical Center,” explains Casey Gruber, president and chief executive officer at Rose Medical Center. “We have been proud to serve as Denver’s Baby Hospital for more than 70 years and we are always looking for new ways to collaborate, share best practices and learn from others. We are excited to continue this relationship through the collaborative.”



Members of the CPCQC benefit from access to:

- Expert clinical and quality improvement support

- The most current data in infant and maternal health

- Sharing of best practices and innovations with members around the state and nationally



The Colorado Prenatal Care Council was founded in 1975 to provide broad-based leadership in planning and coordinating statewide perinatal health care delivery. In 2015, the program began the transition to a Perinatal Quality Collaborative (PQC) and changed its name to the Colorado Perinatal Care Quality Collaborative (CPCQC). The organization believes, “By coming together in person to share data and experiences in a collaborative environment, we foster constant learning and improvement. In addition to statewide collaboration, we also partner with other Perinatal Quality Collaboratives across the country so that we can be ‘the best at getting better.’”



To learn more about the collaborative, visit CPCQC.org. To learn more about Rose Babies, visit RoseBabies.com or call 303-320-2001.



About Rose Medical Center

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's “Baby Hospital” while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care.



We take great pride in hiring the best people to provide care for our patients and families. We are honored to have been named a Denver Post Top Workplace for six years in a row, a true badge of honor as the award is voted on by Rose colleagues, as well as having been named a 100 Top Hospital® for 13 years running from IBM-Watson Health. Part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, our division has been named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.



Rose Medical Center has been a proud part of the Denver community for 70 years, and the Rose employees, physicians, volunteers and the Rose Advisory Board share a deep commitment to giving back to that community. Rose contributes more than $250,000 to community organizations annually as directed by our staff, leaders and board.



Julie Hogan

303-320-2694



RoseMed.com



