PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Musotica Wear

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Musotica Wear: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Musotica Launches Halloween 2020 Collection in Time for Virtual Halloween Parties


Musotica Launches Halloween 2020 Collection in Time for Virtual Halloween Parties
Burbank, CA, September 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With Halloween just around the corner, Musotica Halloween and cosplay costume fans are set to utilize the internet to embrace virtual parties worldwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Zoom, Skype and WebEx being the go-to video calling platforms, online fashion and lingerie retailer, Musotica, is encouraging their customers to embrace virtual parties with exciting costume competitions and games.

Musotica has launched their Halloween 2020 collection, which offers a wide variety of Halloween and cosplay costumes.

Musotica’s founder and celebrity stylist, Sarah Wallner, said: “We know the pandemic has stopped a lot of events and gatherings taking place but this doesn’t need to stop the fun this season!

“Our customers are embracing virtual parties and are excited to get dressed up and show off their outfits via thier laptops or computers this Halloween.

“Our latest Halloween collection is our biggest yet, with a range of spooky, sexy and unique character costumes.”

The latest Halloween collection includes cosplay, angel and devil, animal, fairytale, cop, navy, army, vampire, school girl, cowboys and Indians and gangster costumes.

Customers are being encouraged to prepare for Halloween as normal, carving Jack O Lanterns, spooky backdrops and their Halloween costumes.

Sarah added: “We are hoping that people enjoy our new collection and lots of Halloween themed games and activities.

“These could include trick-or-treat icebreakers, a haunted quiz and then a Halloween costume competition with different categories!”

For more tips and advice on Halloween costumes and how to plan a virtual Halloween party, read Musotica’s latest blog post: How to enjoy a Halloween party at home with a sexy Halloween costume competition.
Contact Information
Musotica.com
Sarah Wallner
818-533-1297
Contact
http://www.musotica.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Musotica Wear
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help