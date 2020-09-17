Musotica Launches Halloween 2020 Collection in Time for Virtual Halloween Parties

Press Releases Musotica Wear Press Release Share Blog

Burbank, CA, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With Halloween just around the corner, Musotica Halloween and cosplay costume fans are set to utilize the internet to embrace virtual parties worldwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.With Zoom, Skype and WebEx being the go-to video calling platforms, online fashion and lingerie retailer, Musotica, is encouraging their customers to embrace virtual parties with exciting costume competitions and games. Musotica has launched their Halloween 2020 collection , which offers a wide variety of Halloween and cosplay costumes.Musotica's founder and celebrity stylist, Sarah Wallner, said: "We know the pandemic has stopped a lot of events and gatherings taking place but this doesn't need to stop the fun this season!"Our customers are embracing virtual parties and are excited to get dressed up and show off their outfits via thier laptops or computers this Halloween."Our latest Halloween collection is our biggest yet, with a range of spooky, sexy and unique character costumes."The latest Halloween collection includes cosplay, angel and devil, animal, fairytale, cop, navy, army, vampire, school girl, cowboys and Indians and gangster costumes.Customers are being encouraged to prepare for Halloween as normal, carving Jack O Lanterns, spooky backdrops and their Halloween costumes.Sarah added: "We are hoping that people enjoy our new collection and lots of Halloween themed games and activities."These could include trick-or-treat icebreakers, a haunted quiz and then a Halloween costume competition with different categories!"For more tips and advice on Halloween costumes and how to plan a virtual Halloween party, read Musotica's latest blog post: How to enjoy a Halloween party at home with a sexy Halloween costume competition. Contact Information Musotica.com

Sarah Wallner

818-533-1297

http://www.musotica.com

Sarah Wallner

818-533-1297



http://www.musotica.com



