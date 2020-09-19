PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Aftermath Services Launches Pay It Forward Education Grant, Gives Back to Teachers During Pandemic


Aurora, IL, September 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Aftermath Services has launched the inaugural Pay It Forward Education Grant. The grant strives to thank and acknowledge the incredible teachers and educators who have made positive differences in the lives of their students and in their communities. Three nominated teachers or educators from around the U.S. will win $1,000, $2,000 or $3,000 for their remote or in-person learning initiatives.

From now until September 25, anyone can nominate their favorite teacher (if you are a teacher you can nominate yourself or a worthy colleague!) for a chance to win. Simply submit a 60-second video or 100-word essay with photos about your teacher or educator and how they've gone above and beyond for their students.

Once all nominations are submitted, there will be a nationwide voting period from Sept 28 - Oct 2 to select the grant winners. Anyone with a valid email address can vote once daily for their favorite nominee. Use the hashtags #PayItForward4Teachers and/or #AMSPayItForward to encourage your community to vote! Winners will be announced on October 6.

For more information, visit aftermath.com/education-grant.

About Aftermath Services LLC
Aftermath Services is the premier provider of virucidal disinfection, trauma cleaning and biohazard remediation, with nearly 50 regional offices and approximately 100 mobile units located across the country. Aftermath Services' certified experts, rapid response capability, and experience make it the clear choice for handling all infectious disease, biohazard and trauma cleanup needs for families, communities and businesses. For more information visit our website, www.aftermath.com or call us at 877-872-4339.
