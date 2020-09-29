KryptAll Provides Secure Satellite Calling

Satellite systems are susceptible to eavesdropping and signal interception. Keep your calls secure by connecting a KryptAll phone via WiFi to your satellite network. This will prevent the interception of your calls and all your calling data.





The solution to keep your calls secure is to connect a KryptAll phone via WiFi to your satellite network. This will prevent the interception of your calls and all your calling data.



Satellite communication companies provide connectivity in places where terrestrial communications are not possible. For instance, on oil rigs, or to pilots in-flight along with commercial shipping vessels, fishing boats, cruise passengers, in addition to terrestrial explorers camping in the wilderness. People rely on satellite communications to connect to the outside world and now their calls will be secure with KryptAll. Wilmington, DE, September 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Black Hat 2020 Conference has released that voice calls made over standard satellite systems are susceptible to eavesdropping and signal interception. James Pavur, an academic researcher, and doctoral candidate at Oxford University, speaking at the conference, proved all they need is $300 worth of off-the-shelf equipment to hear the calls. The attackers can be in a different continent or country from their victims.The solution to keep your calls secure is to connect a KryptAll phone via WiFi to your satellite network. This will prevent the interception of your calls and all your calling data.Satellite communication companies provide connectivity in places where terrestrial communications are not possible. For instance, on oil rigs, or to pilots in-flight along with commercial shipping vessels, fishing boats, cruise passengers, in addition to terrestrial explorers camping in the wilderness. People rely on satellite communications to connect to the outside world and now their calls will be secure with KryptAll.