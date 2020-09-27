Travel Writer Jim Santos Turns to an Inner Journey in Latest Book

Press Releases Jim Santos Press Release Share Blog

If you would like more information or to acquire a Reviewer’s Copy, please contact Jim Santos at 865-283-0729 or jimsantos@mac.com Knoxville, TN, September 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Author Jim Santos is touching the hearts of his readers in his latest book, “An Uphill Climb – Survivor’s Guilt and the Inca Trail.” Already a successful author in the travel and retirement fields with work published in venues like The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, and several International Living magazines and e-publications, Mr. Santos in his latest book has turned instead to a sometimes brutally honest personal account of dealing with two very serious issues; the Survivor’s Guilt felt by the surviving spouse of a cancer victim, and the long-term effect of childhood abuse. These events left him unsure of his own worth as a person, and led ultimately to years of depression and weight gain – reaching 320 pounds at one point.This is not your typical Inca Trail book. Although you will find practical advice for preparing for the Inca Trail, and follow along with inspiring pictures and stories as Jim and Rita make their attempt, you will find much more. There is the story of pain and loss leading up to a new life that should be a happy ending, but instead is tainted by guilt, feelings of unworthiness, and self-destructive behavior.To tackle these sensitive subjects, the author has divided the book into two sections. The first part moves back and forth in time, weaving together the background story using a journal of the first few months following the death of his first wife, present day reflections on surviving his childhood trauma, and the diary of his attempt to overcome his past by getting in shape to hike the 26-mile Inca Trail to Machu Picchu. The second part of the book is the day-by-day struggle of the hike itself.Despite the difficult themes, the book contains lighter moments and even humor in an emotional journey every bit as filled with ups and downs as the Inca Trail itself, just to get to that first checkpoint at Kilometer 82 in Piskacucho, Perú.Available on Amazon in both the Kindle format with full color photos and a black and white paperback, reader reviews have been excellent, with comments including “rich and soulful documentation of one man’s journey towards healing,” “an incredible and inspiring story,” and “a guide to help you open your mind, release an inner demon or two, and share tears, laughter, beauty, and the frailty of self-growth.”A free preview of the electronic version is available at https://read.amazon.com/kp/embed?asin=B08DDGZQKJ&preview=newtab&linkCode=kpe&ref_=cm_sw_r_kb_dp_NXGBFbYQFVXG8 or visit the Author’s Page at http://amazon.com/author/jimsantosAbout the Author: Jim Santos is a freelance writer and voice over artist, currently based in east Tennessee after 6 years of living in Salinas, Ecuador on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, exploring that country and three others in South America. He has written and published almost 200 articles about living in Ecuador and travel to other locations around the world for the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and various International Living magazines, e-newsletters, and web site content.In addition to the just released "An Uphill Climb: Survivor's Guilt and the Inca Trail" and "The Galápagos Islands: On Your Own and On a Budget" he is the author of "Ecuador Scouting Trip Itineraries and Travel Guide: An International Living Report" and has edited/updated IL's "Escape to Ecuador" book every year from 2017-2019. He has been a popular speaker on various aspects of life in Ecuador at six expat conferences held in Ecuador and the USA. His blog site (http://jimsantosblog.com) recently surpassed the 100,000 readers mark, and he is the host of the upcoming podcast “International Living’s New Rules for Retirement” which will be available (hopefully) later in 2020.If you would like more information or to acquire a Reviewer’s Copy, please contact Jim Santos at 865-283-0729 or jimsantos@mac.com Contact Information Jim Santos

