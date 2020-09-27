Florida Properties Offer Relief in Response to Hurricane Sally

FL-based self-storage management company, Absolute Storage Management, offers first month free to those affected by Hurricane Sally.





Absolute Storage Management Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is a leading provider of private, third-party self-storage management. Founded in 2002, ASM’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, Nashville, TN, and Jackson, MS. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service. For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.absolutemgmt.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com. Mary Esther, FL, September 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Three properties in Florida, managed by Absolute Storage Management (ASM), are offering relief to residents who were impacted by Hurricane Sally. The below ASM managed facilities are offering the first month of free rent. Residents seeking more information about the free disaster relief or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city). Exclusions based on availability apply. Contact the nearest location for details. Participating Facilities:Absolute Storage of Mary Esther300 Mary Esther Boulevard Suite 108 CMary Esther, FL 32569850-374-3654MaryEsther@absolutemgmt.comNiceville Loc-N-Stor216 Government AveNiceville, FL 32578850-678-7991Niceville@absolutemgmt.comPensacola Storage1130 West 9 Mile RoadPensacola, FL 32534850-473-0026Pensacola@absolutemgmt.comAbsolute Storage Management Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is a leading provider of private, third-party self-storage management. Founded in 2002, ASM’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, Nashville, TN, and Jackson, MS. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service. For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.absolutemgmt.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.