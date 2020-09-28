Metro Safety’s Prompt COVID-19 Response Ensures Students’ Safety & Timely Completion of First Aid Courses without Hindrances

Press Releases Metro Safety Training Press Release Share Blog

Metro Safety Training is a BCCSA certified and Red Cross Training Partner, that provides safety and first aid training to professionals. Their goal is to teach people to deal with crises and emergencies at their workplaces.



“COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the world and our sympathies are with those affected. Ever since the first case was reported, we’ve been hard at work at ensuring that our operations ran smoothly without any hindrance. First Aid Training is an essential part of any employees’ skillset, being able to deal with unforeseen emergencies and helping themselves and their colleagues. Sanitization, safety and precautions have been given utmost priority in our operations, and we’ve been able to keep our classes continued with no problems reported so far,” a correspondent for Metro Safety Training stated.



“Now more than ever, the workplace needs to be a safer place. Hospitals and clinics are already overrun with patients, so the staff should be capable of dealing with minor injuries on their own,” the correspondent further added.



Workplace injuries have been a problem in the past as well. According to the most recent statistics from the Association of Workers' Compensation Boards of Canada (AWCBC), 1027 workplace fatalities were recorded in Canada.



Apart from the reported fatalities, there are also 264,438 accepted claims for lost time due to a work-related injury or disease, which include minor injuries at the workplace. These statistics include what is reported and accepted by the compensation boards, and there are chances that the total number of workers impacted is even greater.



About Metro Safety Training

Based in Coquitlam, BC, Metro Safety Training provides workplace safety courses and first aid training to professionals.



Contact information

Website: https://metrosafety.ca/

Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6, Canada

