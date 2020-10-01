Ravenstone Solutions Helps Distributors Leverage Omnichannel E-Commerce Capabilities Through NetSuite

Press Releases Ravenstone Solutions Press Release Share Blog

The NetSuite consulting firm works closely with wholesale distributors to help them reach consumers.





The rapid growth of e-commerce has enabled distributors to enter untapped markets across the globe, attract new customers, and successfully compete with larger, established retail chains. As a leading ERP solutions provider for growing businesses, NetSuite has helped distributors recognize new value chains and revenue streams through its omnichannel capabilities.



Ravenstone Solutions is a reputable NetSuite implementation provider that works with clients from multiple industries to help them recognize the complete potential of NetSuite. The team also works with distributors and retailers that want to establish themselves in the online retail space.



Speaking about its e-commerce solutions, a Ravenstone Solutions representative stated, “When businesses go online, one of the biggest challenges they face is managing multiple channels together. You want to make sure that distributors have a single view of customers, order, items, and inventory.



“With NetSuite, you can ensure that all channels work in sync, and that all employees have the same business data. Since NetSuite is a real-time platform, all channels operate from a single base, which forms the critical foundation for any successful omnichannel business.”



A unified system is known to enhance customer experience and engagement as delays and inconsistencies are minimized. Real-time reports and customer information can help build continuous customer lifecycle engagement.



Using NetSuite ERP, businesses can identify areas of weakness and bottlenecks in their supply chains. Addressing these areas will allow firms to focus on innovative, problem-solving strategies.



To reap the full benefits of NetSuite, businesses must ensure it is adequately implemented and customized to meet their specific needs.



About the Company

As a leading NetSuite Implementation provider, Ravenstone Solutions offers superior, customized NetSuite ERP solutions to various businesses, ranging from wholesale distributors and retailers to IT consultation companies, financial businesses, and non-profits.



The Ravenstone team offers various services at all stages of implementation, including optimization, licensing, integration, training, support, and migration.



Contact Information

Website: http://www.ravenstonesolutions.com/

Address: 1300 Cornwall Road Suite 201 - 204, Oakville, ON L6J 7W5

Tel: 1 (800) 459-7128

Scott Lee

800-459-7128



https://www.ravenstonesolutions.com/



